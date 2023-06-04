Horror Icon John Carpenter Lined Up His First Directing Gig In Over A Decade, And He Worked On It In A Cushy Way

John Carpenter , the mastermind behind some of the best horror movies of all time, like The Thing and Halloween , hasn’t been in the director’s chair in over a decade. Well, he is back in action, but this time he's taken a somewhat unconventional approach. During a panel discussion, the horror icon revealed the exciting news about his next project which had fans buzzing with anticipation. He recently returned to directing for an upcoming series, and he worked on it in a very cushy way: from the comfort of his own couch.

During a panel interview at the recent Texas Frightmare Weekend (posted to YouTube by Robert Sommerfield ), the Master of Horror dropped the news that he just wrapped directing a television series. While his return to directing is exciting, the biggest bombshell was that while the show was shot in Prague, Carpenter led the project from his home in Los Angeles using technology. He told the crowd:

I just finished directing, remotely, a TV series called Suburban Screams – John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams. It was filmed in Prague, and I sat on my couch and directed it. It was awesome.

While John Carpenter has an impressive repertoire of classics (not to mention some of Kurt Russell's best performances ) like Big Trouble in Little China and Escape from New York, it's been a while since he sat in the director's seat on a motion picture. Besides a few music videos, the haunting 2010 thriller The Ward marked his most recent directorial effort. However, during the Texas Frightmare Weekend, Carpenter sent shockwaves through the crowd when he dropped hints about a possible sequel to his iconic sci-fi horror flick, The Thing.

Interestingly, despite The Thing's initial lukewarm reception from both audiences and critics upon its 1982 release, it has since transformed into a revered masterpiece and a true gem within the horror genre. Considering the film's enduring legacy, it's a wonder that a sequel hasn’t been greenlit in the past 40 years. While a prequel was released in 2011 ( which unfairly received excessive criticism ), the news of a possible return to the otherworldly realm with Carpenter's involvement is undeniably thrilling. One can only wonder if the original director will take the helm on the new project if it materializes.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Carpenter has focused on his musical endeavors and occasional production work in recent years, such as the successful Halloween trilogy for Blumhouse . Still, he hasn’t completely abandoned the directing arena. He did a music video for Christine a few years back, showcasing his passion for creating visual experiences. However, having him at the helm of a TV show, even from the cozy confines of his couch, is monumental for longtime fans.