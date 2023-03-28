Halloween’s Danny McBride Reacts To Fans Hoping For More Michael Myers Movies

It’s a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for a number of years now. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters with new sequels including Scream and Halloween. The latter property produced a bonafide trilogy from director David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride . And McBride recently reacted to fans hoping for more Michael Myers movies from that dynamic duo.

Halloween fans were thrilled when it was revealed that Jamie Lee Curtis was once again playing Laurie Strode for Blumhouse’s 2018 sequel. That blockbuster broke records for the franchise , leading to two more movies from David Gordon Green and Danny McBride. The latter actor/writer recently spoke to Us Magazine , where he was asked about fans hoping that they return to the franchise sooner rather than later. He offered his perspective, saying:

I feel like we had a blast creating this and making this and it kind of feels like we have put our thumbprint on it. And I think, I mean, never say never, but I would be interested to see what else is out there, what else somebody can do with this.

There you have it. While he’s not totally ruling out a return, it sounds like Danny McBride is ready to have some space from the Halloween franchise. And that might serve as an opportunity for another filmmaker to put their own spin on Michael Myers. Bring on the next bloody adventure!

Danny McBride’s comments make a great deal of sense, as he, David Gordon Green and the cast/crew were focused on their Halloween trilogy for a number of years. They brought Jamie Lee Curtis back as Laurie Strode, and started a new timeline by ignoring all of the Halloween sequels. From there we got to see three generations of Strode women as they grappled with their interpersonal relationships and fought off Michael Myers.

While Blumhouse’s Halloween trilogy was a big success, the movies aren’t without their criticism. Particularly Halloween Ends, which didn’t have much of Michael Myers, and focused the story on a new character Corey Cunningham . In that same interview Danny McBride addressed this, saying:

I think that is a valid criticism. All three of these movies was really David Green’s sort of brainchild. He had a very distinct idea of what he wanted to do with this. And I just felt lucky that he brought me along for the ride to help him where I could and to try to give him anything I could on it. And when he told me his pitch for focusing on this Corey character, I thought that it was cool. I thought it was a smart take on it. I thought that it was a way to avoid repetition and sort of explore something a little different and still tying it into what Halloween’s ultimately about.

That's a fair point. The 2018 Halloween and its first sequel Kills both took place on the same night, when Michael Myers returned to Haddonfield and went on a grisly massacre. Director David Gordon Green wanted to switch things up in Ends to make sure the trilogy wasn’t repetitive, resulting in a threequel that felt and looked quite different from its predecessors.

The horror genre was built on long-running franchise, so it seems like only a matter of time before Michael Myers returns to the big screen. We’ll just have to see if the same filmmakers behind Blumhouse’s trilogy return, or if we see another take on John Carpenter’s beloved original movie .