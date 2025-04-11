How Diddy’s Court Case Will Now Connect With Michael Jackson And Chris Brown

P. Diddy was arrested seven months ago and has been in prison awaiting his trial on federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. With less than a month until proceedings kick off on May 5, the music mogul’s defense team has kicked things into high gear, and a big move now puts Sean Combs in the same boat as other musicians like Michael Jackson and Chris Brown.

Diddy’s Defense Team Is Making Changes Just Weeks Ahead Of Trial

Marc Agnifilo has led Diddy’s defense to this point — most recently filing a motion to keep the other, separate civil lawsuits against the rapper out of the federal trial. Now, it appears attorney Mark Geragos will join him in a lead role, Page Six reports. Geragos has worked with Chris Brown in the past, as well as Michael Jackson, Hunter Biden, and Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Mark Geragos is already an advisor on the case, but the defense team is reportedly preparing paperwork that would allow him to appear in court on behalf of Diddy. Mark’s daughter, Teny Geragos, is also part of the defense team.

Last month, Anthony Ricco — one of the six lawyers working with Puff Daddy (who has changed his name many times over the years) — stepped down from the case, but it was not made clear whether Mark Geragos is replacing Ricco or intended to fill a different role for Diddy in the courtroom.

Sean Combs also has reportedly been pursuing Joe Tacopina — who has represented clients including A$AP Rocky and Donald Trump — to join his legal team. However, Tacopina told The Breakfast Club in March (per THR) that he declined the offer due to issues between Diddy and some of the lawyer’s friends, including Jay-Z.

Jay-Z has already found himself involved in Diddy’s legal woes, after he was named in a rape lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed. Another of Joe Tacopina’s famous friends appears to be P. Diddy foe 50 Cent, who said last year he’s working on a bombshell Sean Combs documentary for Netflix.

On an Instagram post captured by Vibe , 50 Cent apparently commented on what it might mean for Diddy if he was able to secure Joe Tacopina, writing:

If Diddy can get Joe he might beat this case. But he’s gonna have to pay a lot of money, there’s no time to prepare!

In addition to the bad blood between the defendant and the lawyer’s friends, Joe Tacopina also cited lack of preparation time as another reason he rejected the offer to join the team.

When the May 5 trial kicks off, it seems videos from Puffy’s “freak off” parties are going to play a big role in his defense. Consent appears to be a major part of Diddy’s team’s strategy, and race may play into it, too, as a court filing allegedly reads that “no white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution.” Both of these were issues discussed in the mock trial depicted in the TMZ documentary The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense (available to stream for free on Tubi).

Diddy has maintained his innocence against all charges, so we’ll have to see how things play out in front of a judge and jury come May 5.