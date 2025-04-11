How Diddy’s Court Case Will Now Connect With Michael Jackson And Chris Brown

News
By published

We're less than a month away from trial.

Micahel Jackson in the Thriller music video, Diddy at the BET Awards, Chris Brown on Club Shay Shay.
(Image credit: Optimum Productions/BET/Club Shay Shay)

P. Diddy was arrested seven months ago and has been in prison awaiting his trial on federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. With less than a month until proceedings kick off on May 5, the music mogul’s defense team has kicked things into high gear, and a big move now puts Sean Combs in the same boat as other musicians like Michael Jackson and Chris Brown.

Diddy’s Defense Team Is Making Changes Just Weeks Ahead Of Trial

Marc Agnifilo has led Diddy’s defense to this point — most recently filing a motion to keep the other, separate civil lawsuits against the rapper out of the federal trial. Now, it appears attorney Mark Geragos will join him in a lead role, Page Six reports. Geragos has worked with Chris Brown in the past, as well as Michael Jackson, Hunter Biden, and Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Mark Geragos is already an advisor on the case, but the defense team is reportedly preparing paperwork that would allow him to appear in court on behalf of Diddy. Mark’s daughter, Teny Geragos, is also part of the defense team.

Last month, Anthony Ricco — one of the six lawyers working with Puff Daddy (who has changed his name many times over the years) — stepped down from the case, but it was not made clear whether Mark Geragos is replacing Ricco or intended to fill a different role for Diddy in the courtroom.

50 Cent Comments On Diddy’s Pursuit Of Another Powerhouse Attorney

Sean Combs also has reportedly been pursuing Joe Tacopina — who has represented clients including A$AP Rocky and Donald Trump — to join his legal team. However, Tacopina told The Breakfast Club in March (per THR) that he declined the offer due to issues between Diddy and some of the lawyer’s friends, including Jay-Z.

Jay-Z has already found himself involved in Diddy’s legal woes, after he was named in a rape lawsuit that was ultimately dismissed. Another of Joe Tacopina’s famous friends appears to be P. Diddy foe 50 Cent, who said last year he’s working on a bombshell Sean Combs documentary for Netflix.

On an Instagram post captured by Vibe, 50 Cent apparently commented on what it might mean for Diddy if he was able to secure Joe Tacopina, writing:

If Diddy can get Joe he might beat this case. But he’s gonna have to pay a lot of money, there’s no time to prepare!

In addition to the bad blood between the defendant and the lawyer’s friends, Joe Tacopina also cited lack of preparation time as another reason he rejected the offer to join the team.

When the May 5 trial kicks off, it seems videos from Puffy’s “freak off” parties are going to play a big role in his defense. Consent appears to be a major part of Diddy’s team’s strategy, and race may play into it, too, as a court filing allegedly reads that “no white person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution.” Both of these were issues discussed in the mock trial depicted in the TMZ documentary The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense (available to stream for free on Tubi).

Diddy has maintained his innocence against all charges, so we’ll have to see how things play out in front of a judge and jury come May 5.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

Kanye West's Latest Social Media Posts Include Claims That He Hooked Up With Ashley Olsen And Made Out With Madonna

Turns Out Golden Bachelor Contestants Have Figured Out How To Slide Into The DMs Of Real Housewives Stars

Ncuti Gatwa's Latest Project Has Given Me Two Big Worries About The Future Of Doctor Who
See more latest
Most Popular
The Doctor in deep thought on Doctor Who
Ncuti Gatwa's Latest Project Has Given Me Two Big Worries About The Future Of Doctor Who
Madonna holding a cane in The Weeknd&#039;s music video Popular, pictured next to Kanye West in an interview for Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Kanye West's Latest Social Media Posts Include Claims That He Hooked Up With Ashley Olsen And Made Out With Madonna
Justin Baldoni as Ryle smiling in a close-up during the rooftop scene of It Ends With Us.
Now The Publicist That Allegedly ‘Leaked’ Justin Baldoni Text Messages Is Hitting Back: ‘In Her Soap Opera Script Masquerading As Counterclaims’
Tennant looking menacing at Barty Crouch in Harry Potter 4
Amidst Feud, David Tennant Took A Dig At JK Rowling When Asked Whether He'd Return To Harry Potter
Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2 looking a bit banged up.
After The Oscars Finally Breaks On A Stunt Category, Chad Stahelski, David Leitch And More React: 'We've Come A Long Way'
Screenshot of Drew Barrymore looking to camera on The Drew Barrymore Show
Ouch, Drew Barrymore Reveals The Lingering Injury She Still Has From Filming Fever Pitch Over 20 Years Ago
Pascal Igbui and Guy Gansert on The Golden Bachelorette.
Turns Out Golden Bachelor Contestants Have Figured Out How To Slide Into The DMs Of Real Housewives Stars
Host Simu Liu stands in front of a dark blue and gold patterned wall dressed in a sharp grey suit as he introduces Hulu&#039;s new gameshow, Got to Get Out.
How To Watch Got To Get Out Online And Stream Hulu’s New Competition Series From Anywhere
Isabela Merced&#039;s Hawkgirl flying in James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie
Superman’s Isabela Merced Shares One Way Playing Hawkgirl Was A Big Improvement Over Her Time On Madame Web: 'It’s A Lot'
Kathy Bates sits at a desk with a stern expression in Matlock S1 E17 - &quot;I Was That Too.&quot;
Matlock’s Penultimate Episode Just Set The Stage For The Season 1 Finale, And I Think We May Be Saying Goodbye To Welbrexa