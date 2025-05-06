Prosecutors In Diddy's Trial Request Judge Bar Attorney From The Courtroom After He Allegedly Consulted With Rapper's Lawyers

News
By published

The jury selection drama thickens.

Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs talks about Capital Prepatory Harlem.
(Image credit: Diddy)

The trial of P. Diddy began this week, and the jury selection phase is currently in motion. A report indicated that the defense might be challenging to put together a jury for this case due to personal biases amongst potential participants. Now, it would seem there’s more legal drama between the prosecution and defense teams. Prosecutors are apparently seeking to have an attorney prohibited from the courtroom after Diddy’s lawyers reportedly picked his brain amid the proceedings.

At the center of this situation is seasoned attorney Mark Geragos, who’s been rumored to be providing legal guidance for Diddy (whose real name is Sean Combs). Up to this point, Geragos denied having any kind of involvement in Combs’ sex-trafficking case. TMZ reports that the lawyer was in the courtroom during the first day of the jury selection process. Additionally, Geragos apparently sat behind the rapper’s attorneys, and he apparently consulted with them alongside other members of his law firm.

Prosecutors argue that the high-profile criminal defense attorney is overstepping his boundaries, given that he doesn’t have official clearance in this case. What’s also of note here is that the lawyer co-hosts the 2 Angry Men Podcast, on which he’s openly discussed Puff Daddy’s legal woes. In a letter written to presiding Judge Arun Subramanian, the prosecution acknowledged a rule, which stipulates that anyone with a connection to the defense cannot share public comments that might “interfere with a fair trial.”

When it comes to the case itself, Sean Combs was arrested in New York in September 2024, at which point he was charged with several federal offenses. He’s been hit with charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, racketeering conspiracy and more. The embattled mogul has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

More on Diddy

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs appears in the "Gotta Move On" music video

(Image credit: Love Records/Motown Records)

What It's Like To Spend Time In Jail With Diddy, According To Someone Who Did It

Diddy and his legal defense team had to contend with a few significant losses ahead of the trial. For one, the rapper’s lawyers filed a motion that would potentially ban the 2016 hotel footage of him assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura from being used as evidence. That clip isn’t directly related to the case, but the judge ruled that it could be used. Additionally, Diddy was hit with another loss when it was decided that newer sex-trafficking allegations related to his much-discussed Freak-Offs could also be mentioned in court.

When it comes to forming their case, the “Bad Boy for Life” performer’s lawyers have been leaning on several arguments. They filed documents, in which they argued that Freak Off footage, which is currently in the hands of the feds, proves that Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura had a consensual relationship. Puff Daddy’s lawyers have since called the government “ridiculous” for not being able to distinguish “prostitutes” from “girlfriends.” Additionally, Ventura is prepared to testify should she be called upon to do so.

Also, the hip hop titan's attorneys are apparently set to make an argument regarding his lifestyle. Reports indicate that they’re prepared to contend that Sean Combs is a swinger and prefers to have multiple sexual partners.

As for whether Mark Geragos will ultimately assist P. Diddy’s lawyers in arguing their case, that remains to be seen. Should he so desire to do so, however, he’d have to step away from his position on the 2 Angry Men podcast. It’s likely that such a source of action would need to be taken sooner rather than later if Gregaros makes the decision to formally join the defense.

TOPICS
Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

Ben Stiller Shares A Lovely Take On Why He Interacts With Severance Fans On Social Media, And I Wish All Of The Internet Was Like This

J.K Rowling Confirmed She’s Open To Harry Potter Casting People With Different Political Views Than Her, But How Does HBO Feel About Working With The Author?

Chad Stahelski Knows The John Wick Saga Was 'Pretty Wrapped Up.' How He's Approaching Bringing A 5th Movie To The Screen
See more latest
Most Popular
Keanu Reeves in the middle of training in John Wick Chapter 4.
Chad Stahelski Knows The John Wick Saga Was 'Pretty Wrapped Up.' How He's Approaching Bringing A 5th Movie To The Screen
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again. He&#039;s talking while sitting in a courtoom.
Avengers: Doomsday’s Chair Video Had A Lot Of Names, But Charlie Cox Wasn’t Among Them. What The Daredevil Actor Had To Say
Ben Stiller in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Adam Scott on Severance.
Ben Stiller Shares A Lovely Take On Why He Interacts With Severance Fans On Social Media, And I Wish All Of The Internet Was Like This
Ariana Grande&#039;s Glinda holding up black witch hat in Wicked
‘We Have A Lot To Live Up To’: Wicked Writer Gets Real About Pressure To Deliver With For Good
Carrie Underwood reads from her 2005 journal ahead of making her debut as a judge on American Idol Season 23.
That Time Carrie Underwood Nearly Quit American Idol Ahead Of Her Win
Superman flying in the new trailer
‘I Don’t Want To Bury The Lede.’ Warner Bros Head Honchos Just Admitted They’ve Seen An Early Cut Of Superman, And There’s A Lot To Unpack
Fox and MGK smiling on the carpet of the 2022 Billboard music awards
Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Living Together After Welcoming Their Baby? Here’s What An Insider Says
Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki standing together in Supernatural Season 15
The Boys’ Eric Kripke Saw Fellow Supernatural Vets Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins Reunite On Set, And I Wish I Could’ve Been A Fly-Sized Supe On The Wall
Jaws on a rampage
Thanks Goodness For Jaws’ Anniversary Because The Movie Has A Popcorn Bucket Now That’s Just Too Perfect
Halle Berry at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York.
Halle Berry Nearly Dealt With A Wardrobe Malfunction Every Time She Walked At The Met Gala, But Her Dress Designer Spoke Out About Why They Went There With The Theme