Prosecutors In Diddy's Trial Request Judge Bar Attorney From The Courtroom After He Allegedly Consulted With Rapper's Lawyers

The trial of P. Diddy began this week, and the jury selection phase is currently in motion. A report indicated that the defense might be challenging to put together a jury for this case due to personal biases amongst potential participants. Now, it would seem there’s more legal drama between the prosecution and defense teams. Prosecutors are apparently seeking to have an attorney prohibited from the courtroom after Diddy’s lawyers reportedly picked his brain amid the proceedings.

At the center of this situation is seasoned attorney Mark Geragos, who’s been rumored to be providing legal guidance for Diddy (whose real name is Sean Combs). Up to this point, Geragos denied having any kind of involvement in Combs’ sex-trafficking case. TMZ reports that the lawyer was in the courtroom during the first day of the jury selection process. Additionally, Geragos apparently sat behind the rapper’s attorneys, and he apparently consulted with them alongside other members of his law firm.

Prosecutors argue that the high-profile criminal defense attorney is overstepping his boundaries, given that he doesn’t have official clearance in this case. What’s also of note here is that the lawyer co-hosts the 2 Angry Men Podcast, on which he’s openly discussed Puff Daddy’s legal woes. In a letter written to presiding Judge Arun Subramanian, the prosecution acknowledged a rule, which stipulates that anyone with a connection to the defense cannot share public comments that might “interfere with a fair trial.”

When it comes to the case itself, Sean Combs was arrested in New York in September 2024, at which point he was charged with several federal offenses. He’s been hit with charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, racketeering conspiracy and more. The embattled mogul has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Diddy and his legal defense team had to contend with a few significant losses ahead of the trial. For one, the rapper’s lawyers filed a motion that would potentially ban the 2016 hotel footage of him assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura from being used as evidence. That clip isn’t directly related to the case, but the judge ruled that it could be used. Additionally, Diddy was hit with another loss when it was decided that newer sex-trafficking allegations related to his much-discussed Freak-Offs could also be mentioned in court.

When it comes to forming their case, the “Bad Boy for Life” performer’s lawyers have been leaning on several arguments. They filed documents, in which they argued that Freak Off footage, which is currently in the hands of the feds, proves that Sean Combs and Cassie Ventura had a consensual relationship. Puff Daddy’s lawyers have since called the government “ridiculous” for not being able to distinguish “prostitutes” from “girlfriends.” Additionally, Ventura is prepared to testify should she be called upon to do so.

Also, the hip hop titan's attorneys are apparently set to make an argument regarding his lifestyle. Reports indicate that they’re prepared to contend that Sean Combs is a swinger and prefers to have multiple sexual partners.

As for whether Mark Geragos will ultimately assist P. Diddy’s lawyers in arguing their case, that remains to be seen. Should he so desire to do so, however, he’d have to step away from his position on the 2 Angry Men podcast. It’s likely that such a source of action would need to be taken sooner rather than later if Gregaros makes the decision to formally join the defense.