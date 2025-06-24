As Diddy’s Legal Team Prepares To Make Its Case Amid His Trial, An Expert Weighs In On Why They’re Making A ‘Calculated Risk’

For weeks now, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial has been unfolding, with the prosecution making its arguments thus far. Prosecutors are expected to finish their case this week, with the defense set to take over. There have been various reports regarding the kind of strategies that Diddy’s legal team will be utilizing. With that, it was just recently confirmed that the attorneys were shifting their strategy by shortening the amount of time they needed. However, they’re also doing something that an expert now says is a “risk.”

As part of its case, the prosecution made use of testimony from a number of witnesses, who all shared various claims about their experiences with 55-year-old Sean Combs. The defense’s case will be starkly different in that regard, as it’s been confirmed that they won’t be calling any witnesses to the stand. Adanté Pointer, a criminal defense and civil attorney, discussed that decision with Fox News. Pointer explained just what that major move might look like in the eyes of the jury and how it might save Combs from damaging his case:

The decision whether or not to call witnesses during the defense case is a calculated risk. Not calling any witnesses means the defense is essentially telling the jury there is no one they know in the whole universe who can speak on Diddy's behalf to aid his defense. On the other hand, calling a witness can open that person up to questioning and perhaps elicit damaging testimony against Diddy, depending upon their interactions with him and their knowledge of these women.

Adanté Pointer went on to expand on his latter point regarding the value of having witnesses testify as the defense makes its case. The Lawyers for the People LLC thinks this situation is something of a “Pandora’s box,” but he also surmises that Diddy’s team may simply not see witnesses contributing to their case in a positive way:

Given the defense is signaling they do not intend to call a single witness, they do not think any potential defense-friendly witnesses will result in a net gain for Diddy. His lawyers have essentially determined the juice is not worth the squeeze.

It’s fair to say that prosecutors felt differently, given the amount of notable witnesses they called upon. Sean Combs’ former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, decided to take the stand, and she shared alleged details about her ex’s Freak Offs and how she was forced to participate in them. Testimony also came from rapper Kid Cudi, who was briefly involved with Ventura years ago. Cudi testified to an alleged home invasion and act of arson, which were purportedly orchestrated by Combs. Bryana Bongolan, a friend of Ventura’s, also claimed that Combs once dangled her from a 17th floor balcony when he was upset.

Diddy faces several federal charges related to sex-trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, and he could serve up to life in prison if found guilty. It was confirmed earlier this month that the rapper wouldn’t take the stand himself. That clashes with the opinion of music producer Suge Knight, who believes Combs should take the stand and be candid about his experiences, including his alleged sexual activities.

As the case moves on, the prosecution is expected to rest its case on Tuesday, June 24. Sean Combs’ legal team has requested only two days to make its arguments, after previously requesting a few weeks to do so. Closing arguments are set to begin this coming Thursday.