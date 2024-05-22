50 Cent's Bombshell Documentary On P Diddy Is Heading To Streaming As More People Speak Out About Cassie Being 'Bruised'

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is still contending with multiple legal challenges, as several individuals have accused him of rape, sex trafficking and other alleged offenses in lawsuits. On top of that, 2016 video footage, which appeared to show him physically abusing ex-girlfriend Cassie, surfaced almost a week ago. Combs has since issued an apology, though he continues to receive backlash. Now, Diddy is being sued again, with similar claims of abuse being aimed at him. And, as further allegations point to Cassie having been “badly bruised” amid their relationship, 50 Cent’s documentary on Diddy is officially heading to streaming.

What’s Going On With 50 Cent’s Documentary?

As the drama surrounding the Sean John founder has unfolded over the past several months, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been teasing a documentary that would chronicle the situation. On that note, said production just took a significant step forward, as Netflix has landed the docuseries. TMZ reports that the mega-streamer landed the project after being engaged in a bidding war, which included fellow streaming platforms as well as multiple networks.

There are only a handful of details on the Puff Daddy-centered production at this time. What is known is that it’s being spearheaded by Curtis Jackson’s own G-Unit Film and Television Studios banner. It’ll also be a multi-part docuseries and, while a release window has not been confirmed, the streamer apparently wants to drop it relatively soon, per TMZ.

In recent years, the streaming giant has arguably upped its slate of documentaries, including true crime fare that can be streamed right now. The company has even produced content that’s connected to the hip hop community, such as Rapture and Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop. It’s unclear when updates will be made on the Diddy documentary but, if it is set to be released to Netflix subscribers soon, updates could arrive shortly.

P. Diddy’s Legal Issues Continue After New Lawsuit Is Filed

As the documentary on his legal and personal issues moves forward, Sean Combs is being sued by Crystal McKinney. Court documents on the suit were obtained by TMZ and, via the filing, the model claims that she met Combs at a Men's Fashion Week event in New York City in 2003. McKinney – who was 22 at the time – asserts that after the event, the rapper invited her back to his studio, where people were allegedly drinking and smoking weed. She recalls allegedly taking a hit from a blunt that she says was laced with a narcotic. Per the lawsuit, Combs later directed her to a bathroom, where he purportedly forced himself onto the young woman and made her perform oral sex.

Crystal McKinney claims she fell unconscious after the alleged encounter and later woke up in a taxi. She also alleges that she was blackballed from the fashion industry and as a result, experienced mental health issues. As of right now, McKinney is suing for unspecified damages.

New Claims Regarding Puff Daddy’s Relationship With Cassie Have Surfaced

This latest suit comes on the heels of filings from Joi Dickerson-Neal, who claimed that P. Diddy raped her when she was a college student in the ‘90s. The ex-producer producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones also sued Diddy, claiming the Grammy winner sexually abused and drugged. The mogul is also facing sexual assault-related lawsuits from two Jane Does. Singer Cassie Ventura, who dated Diddy for a decade, filed suit in late 2023, accusing him of raping, physically abusing and sex-trafficking her. That suit was settled a day after the filing and, in the aftermath of the 2016 hotel surveillance footage going viral, Ventura’s lawyer issued a strongly worded statement , denouncing the “Tell Me” performer’s apology. Cassie’s husband also spoke out by sharing a message about domestic abuse on social media.

Some individuals connected to Diddy have spoken out about his legal entanglements, and the latest to do so is Mylah Morales, a makeup artist who worked with him and Cassie. She claimed to Extra that those in the rapper’s inner circle were “scared” of him. In regard to the reported abuse that Cassie experienced, Morales said she “didn’t know” for sure that it was happening but “witnessed it.” With that, she recalled a supposed situation at the Beverly Hills Hotel, during which Puff demanded to know where Cassie was. Morales reiterated that she didn’t actually see a physical altercation later on but stated that the songstress was injured:

She was bruised. I mean, badly bruised, like knots on her head, a black eye… and all I cared about was to get her to safety, and I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days. I literally called my friend, who was a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn't bring her to the hospital. We didn't know what the hell to do at that point. Who are we going to call? I'm scared just even talking about this, but I feel like somebody has to.

Another source spoke to the news outlet as well and attested to Cassie being injured. They had this to say:

Cassie definitely had a black eye for sure. Her lip was swollen. She had bruises on her body. She looked really bad. She was advised to go to the ER to rule out major head trauma, but she was too scared. She was just scared and deflated. It was really sad.