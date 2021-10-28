How Eric McCormack Feels About 'Hot Dad' Legacy From The Olsen Twins' Double, Double, Toil And Trouble
It's the Hot Movie Dad Club.
While the Halloween season is almost done, it wouldn't be complete for many without the classic and quasi-iconic TV movie Double, Double, Toil and Trouble starring a young Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in their golden era. The made-for-television feature was just the second of many projects the twins worked on in the early ‘90s while still starring on Full House, and followed their characters as they discovered their Great Aunt had been trapped and cursed by her evil twin sister. DDTT also starred Will & Grace alum Eric McCormack as the twins’ father Don Farmer, and now the actor is opening up about his time on the movie and his unexpected legacy as a “hot dad.”
It’s inevitable that when a (usually younger) actor is cast as a dad for a TV show or movie, they're immediately placed upon the Hot Dad scale, and boy did that happen with a number of Olsen Twins movies. With Double, Double, Toil and Trouble available for streaming as part of Hulu’s Huluween lineup, Eric McCormack looked back on his time filming the TV flick during an interview with EW and here's how he reacted to the Internet viewing him as a hot dad:
It makes sense that fans fell in love with Eric McCormack’s long hair, all the way through the early days of his NBC hit sitcom Will & Grace. While his job faux-parenting twins didn’t last long, his character's legacy did. Who doesn't love a good-looking dad who's also rather wholesome despite long locks?
Eric McCormack also reflected on his time working with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when they were so young and just branching out with what would soon become a billion-dollar industry.
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble is one of many iconic Olsen Twins movies and having a part in any of their movies means a legacy for life. It doesn’t look like Eric McCormack minds being viewed as a hot dad nor does he have anything bad to say about the young superstars. McCormack as a hot movie dad will never go away and I am grateful for it. Stream it on Hulu now!
