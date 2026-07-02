Sandra Bullock And Jennifer Garner Are True Besties After Jennifer Aniston Shares Summer Pics With Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston’s latest photo dump features her boyfriend Jim Curtis and a long list of famous friends. However, her comments section also featured quite the ensemble of celebrity pals. That list specifically included Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Garner, and we have to talk about their replies.

Now, in this photo dump all about the summer, Aniston highlighted a bunch of ways she’s been spending the hotter days of 2026. She kicked it off with a cute car selfie of her and Jim Curtis (who she’s been in a serious relationship with for many months now), and then followed that up with adorable photos with friends. Those friends included famous folks like Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and more. Take a look:

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This post is honestly summer goals, and I think Sandra Bullock’s comment makes that point even clearer, as she wrote:

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Every view, perfection ❤️

For context, Bullock and Aniston have been friends for a very long time. They became pals about 16 years ago when they bonded at a mutual friend’s wedding, per Vanity Fair . Since then, they’ve supported each other, and they have spoken very highly about one another. Over the years, the Horrible Bosses star has also posted (via People ) about her friendship with her fellow actress.

However, Bullock only joined Instagram in April. So, when the Miss Congeniality star began uploading posts , we finally got to see the friends interacting on socials. And it’s been wonderful to see comments like this from both Bullock and Aniston (who wrote “She’s here!” on her friend’s first IG post earlier this spring).

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner also got in on the fun, highlighting the moon photo in Aniston’s dump while also shouting out Nancy Banks, who is tagged in a delightful selfie:

Excellent 🌕. Lovely @nancylbanks ♥️

Notably, this selfie Garner commented on was taken in a dark space, and while the Friends star is in focus, her friends are blurry. Overall, it’s a very cute photo, and they all look so happy to be together.