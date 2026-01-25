As Rumors Swirl, Insiders Make Claims About The Only Way Kelly Clarkson Could Be Convinced To Stay On TV

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been at the center of a considerable amount of speculation over the past year or so, and the rumors haven’t slowed down. As the daytime TV offering continues to air amid the 2026 TV schedule, insiders continue to drop claims about the show’s future. More recent reports suggest that the series is set to end following the end of its seventh season later this year. Now, there are new rumors regarding what could allegedly convince Clarkson, who’s reportedly been aiming to step down, to maintain her TV post.

It’s been alleged that Clarkson’s staffers are of the thinking that she’s ready to pack it all in. A source spoke to Daily Mail and claimed that show employees believe she’s no longer committed to the show and that she doesn’t see it as “vital” anymore. Nevertheless, that same source also claimed the “one main reason” Clarkson would stay would be because of her staff members. Apparently, even despite the chatter, the singer and media personality is “still a good boss” and remains “engaged” with the people she works with. They also said:

She knows every single person on the crew by name, every member of staff. She knows who our husbands and wives are. She treats us like we're friends, not just co-workers.

This report also features some claims that counter the aforementioned sentiments on Kelly Clarkson's supposed mindset. While some people within the show claim she’s not focused, another source says the “Breakaway” performer still wants to “give it her all” as this season of her show progresses and wants to go out on a high note:

Kelly has had an incredible life and everything she touches seems to become a hit. She loves her talk show, but it is on the bottom of her list of things she would like to continue doing moving forward. She is going to continue to give it her all this season, but she would like to wind it down and end it while still on top.

Nevertheless, a lot has changed for Clarkson over the past year, from both personal and professional standpoints. In 2025, Clarkson marked the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who was also the father of her two young kids. Blackstock’s death retroactively explained why Clarkson had been absent from tapings during the earlier part of that year, as she’d reportedly been taking her children to see their father amid his illness. Blackstock’s passing also impacted Clarkson’s role as a judge on The Voice.

As for Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, before it returned in the fall of 2025, there was mass speculation as to how the eponymous host was feeling about the program. Clarkson notably went viral that May for speaking about her demanding talk show schedule during a live performance in Atlantic City. All the while, staffers have reportedly been trying to handle the atmosphere behind the scenes, and some have apparently not been too bullish about the show’s future long term.

One of Daily Mail’s sources also alleges that Clarkson hasn’t quite been herself since her ex’s passing and that there’s been “something different” with her. As for how Clarkson’s allegedly feeling about her career, it’s been claimed that she’s excited about making new music and that she also purportedly wants to shift away from daytime TV. The Grammy winner’s TV contract is set to expire this year, so she now has the opportunity to step away should she so choose.