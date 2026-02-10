How Whoopi Goldberg Is Able To Wake Up And Be So Incensed On The View Every Day

Since its inception more than a quarter-century ago, The View has been known to tackle the most buzzworthy topics in news, politics and pop culture, with the co-hosts never afraid to tell us how they really feel. As the 29th season continues on the 2026 TV schedule, tensions are as high as ever, and even moderator Whoopi Goldberg acknowledged the job can “feel like hell.” It seems exhausting to wake up each morning and lead incensed debates over current events, so how does Goldberg do it?

That very question came up during a conversation between Whoopi Goldberg and Interview magazine, as The View’s longtime co-host brought up everything that’s been going on with Greenland — a topic that’s been discussed a lot on the show. The EGOT winner was asked if it was better to stay present when breaking down such issues or if that was too taxing, to which she replied:

You know what? It’s enriching, because if you’re not going to be present, you can’t b--ch about what’s happening. [Laughs] I do this every day, and when I’m done, I shut it down until the next day. Then the next morning I get up and I think, ‘Oh, really? This too? Alright.’ But I’ve got to keep a narrow lane for myself or I’ll lose my mind, and that’s what they want. They want us to stop paying attention, but they keep pushing people.

It sounds like Whoopi Goldberg has achieved (or at least strives for) a pretty healthy balance — paying enough attention to the issues to speak passionately and with knowledge, but also being careful to not let those emotions bleed into the rest of her day. It sounds like it takes a conscious effort, too, as she said:

It’s one of those things where on a daily basis you’ve got to take a deep breath and say, ‘Okay, ready.’ Because it’s a lot and it doesn’t stop.

Ain’t that the truth? If it’s not Greenland, it’s Elon Musk criticizing Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (I mean, of course that’s not going to fly with the Star Trek: The Next Generation alum) or the 66-year-old Golden Bachelor not wanting to date women over 60 or so much hubbub over Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship. (For that one, Whoopi Goldberg refused to engage altogether, chiming in only to cap the conversation, which I guess is another strategy to protect her peace.)

At least if Whoopi Goldberg has to wake up each day to discuss all the craziness the world has to offer, she knows how to back-burner those emotions so she’s ready to do it all again the next day. I wonder if the other co-hosts follow a similar strategy?

Tune in to see what they’ll be talking about next, with The View airing at 11 a.m. ET weekdays on ABC.