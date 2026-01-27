One Wrinkle To That ‘Rumor’ The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Ending, Per A Rep

For months now, rumors have been swirling about the future of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Most recently, an insider claimed that the show might be at the bottom of her list of things she wants to prioritize in her life moving forward, seriously casting doubt on whether the show would span past the 2026 TV schedule. However, a rep for the show says there’s a wrinkle in the ‘rumor’ of the show ending.

According to a representative of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show, who spoke to Entertainment Weekly, there are currently no plans to end the series after its seventh season, despite recent online speculation. The rep wrote:

Rumor!... [NBC] will advise directly if there is a show update…We are not even halfway through season 7!

Speculation about The Kelly Clarkson Show’s future began circulating last week, after a source alleged the series was no longer “sustainable” in a fast-shifting daytime TV landscape.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Kelly Clarkson Show is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

It would seem, despite the rumors, not everyone is ready to close the curtains. Another insider cautioned against rushing to conclusions, stressing that no final decision has been made and the season is still far from over. For now, at least, the “Stronger” singer doesn’t appear to be packing up Studio 6A.

(Image credit: NBC)

The talk show kicked off its 7th season last September in classic Clarkson fashion, opening with a “Kellyoke” cover of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” before welcoming A Big Bold Beautiful Journey stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell for interviews. During her opening remarks, the Texas native framed the new season around optimism and purpose, explaining that the focus would be on spotlighting people who are actively trying to make a positive difference in their communities.

Executive producer Alex Duda further explained to the outlet that the show's focus on community and positivity was something they planned to build on through newly added segments like Life Well Lit and Celebs With Skills. Both were designed to shift the focus outward, highlighting positivity and practical inspiration rather than just celebrity chatter. Duda framed the approach as a conscious choice, especially during uncertain times. The goal, he said:

When things are tough, [it’s that] Mister Rogers saying: ‘You look for the helpers.’ And that's what we always try always try to do… So that's why our premiere this year was just about going back to that and finding the light. And [Clarkson’s] always said that since the beginning of the show that that helps her, and I think, hopefully, it helps the viewers, too.

At the same time, it wouldn’t be surprising if the “Because of You” performer ever felt the need to step back. The past year has brought significant change for Clarkson, both on a personal level and in her career. In 2025, she lost her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children. His death helped clarify why the American Idol winner had stepped away from tapings earlier that year, as she was reportedly prioritizing time with her kids and supporting them while Blackstock’s health declined. The loss also had ripple effects beyond her talk show, impacting her availability and role as a judge on The Voice.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, whether the singer-turned-talk-show host ultimately takes a step back remains an open question, but according to at least one show representative, talk of an imminent exit is getting ahead of reality. As things stand, the rumors are just that, and Kelly Clarkson is said to be fully committed as the show heads into the back half of Season 7, which is scheduled to continue through the summer.