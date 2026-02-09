Shots Fired At Kelly Clarkson? Meghan McCain Just Took A Brutal Dig At Daytime TV Shows Getting Canceled

We all know that The View co-hosts can throw some shade, but even since walking away from the table in 2021, Meghan McCain hasn’t had any trouble speaking her mind. This weekend she hit up social media to share her thoughts on current events like watching the Super Bowl halftime show and the recent daytime talk show cancellations, the latter of which included what appears to be a pretty brutal dig at Kelly Clarkson and Sherri Shepherd.

Last week news broke that both The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri would not return following the end of their current seasons on the 2026 TV schedule. Meghan McCain seemed to have a strong opinion about the reason for that, as she wrote (via EW) in a since-deleted post on X:

The reason all these daytime talk shows are being canceled is because they are sublimely boring and all the hosts want to be loved.

Meghan McCain didn’t mention either Kelly Clarkson or Sherri Shepherd by name, but given that this post came just days after these two major cancellations, it seems fairly simple to connect the dots. She went on to shout out another former talk show host whose style McCain had more of an appreciation for, writing:

Wendy Williams was the GOAT because she said the quiet things we all were thinking out loud. She was messy, raw, real and wildly entertaining.

It’s strange that Meghan McCain would fire such shots at Kelly Clarkson, who is generally loved for her relatability, but it seems the daughter of late Sen. John McCain prefers talk show hosts who push the envelope, perhaps challenging their guests a little more than the American Idol singer.

Meanwhile, Meghan McCain has had issues with Sherri Shepherd — who also previously co-hosted The View — in the past, which possibly makes the shade easier to explain. Back in 2022, Shepherd trash-talked McCain on Watch What Happens Live, and McCain responded by calling out the “toxic mean girl” reputation on ABC’s award-winning daytime series.

Sherri Shepherd was also the host chosen to replace Wendy Williams when health issues prompted her own series cancellation. Is it possible Kelly Clarkson just got caught in the crosshairs of an old beef? That would be easier to believe if McCain’s post had mentioned just one cancellation and not said, “all these daytime talk shows.”

Kelly Clarkson made the announcement on February 2, saying that stepping away from The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons “will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.” Brandon Blackstock, her ex-husband and the father of her two children, died in August after a long battle with cancer.

News of Sherri’s cancellation following Season 4, meanwhile, came just hours later from Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, the co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, who said:

This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production — which has found strong creative momentum this season — or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd. We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.

Sherri Shepherd spoke out the following day to thank fans for their support, saying that she had COVID and would “address all of the news that has come out” when she was feeling better.

We don’t yet have end dates for Sherri or The Kelly Clarkson Show, but both will finish out their current seasons and can still be seen each weekday. Check your local listings for time and channel.