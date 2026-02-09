Shots Fired At Kelly Clarkson? Meghan McCain Just Took A Brutal Dig At Daytime TV Shows Getting Canceled
Ouch!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
We all know that The View co-hosts can throw some shade, but even since walking away from the table in 2021, Meghan McCain hasn’t had any trouble speaking her mind. This weekend she hit up social media to share her thoughts on current events like watching the Super Bowl halftime show and the recent daytime talk show cancellations, the latter of which included what appears to be a pretty brutal dig at Kelly Clarkson and Sherri Shepherd.
Last week news broke that both The Kelly Clarkson Show and Sherri would not return following the end of their current seasons on the 2026 TV schedule. Meghan McCain seemed to have a strong opinion about the reason for that, as she wrote (via EW) in a since-deleted post on X:
Meghan McCain didn’t mention either Kelly Clarkson or Sherri Shepherd by name, but given that this post came just days after these two major cancellations, it seems fairly simple to connect the dots. She went on to shout out another former talk show host whose style McCain had more of an appreciation for, writing:
It’s strange that Meghan McCain would fire such shots at Kelly Clarkson, who is generally loved for her relatability, but it seems the daughter of late Sen. John McCain prefers talk show hosts who push the envelope, perhaps challenging their guests a little more than the American Idol singer.
Meanwhile, Meghan McCain has had issues with Sherri Shepherd — who also previously co-hosted The View — in the past, which possibly makes the shade easier to explain. Back in 2022, Shepherd trash-talked McCain on Watch What Happens Live, and McCain responded by calling out the “toxic mean girl” reputation on ABC’s award-winning daytime series.
Sherri Shepherd was also the host chosen to replace Wendy Williams when health issues prompted her own series cancellation. Is it possible Kelly Clarkson just got caught in the crosshairs of an old beef? That would be easier to believe if McCain’s post had mentioned just one cancellation and not said, “all these daytime talk shows.”
Kelly Clarkson made the announcement on February 2, saying that stepping away from The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons “will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.” Brandon Blackstock, her ex-husband and the father of her two children, died in August after a long battle with cancer.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
News of Sherri’s cancellation following Season 4, meanwhile, came just hours later from Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, the co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, who said:
Sherri Shepherd spoke out the following day to thank fans for their support, saying that she had COVID and would “address all of the news that has come out” when she was feeling better.
We don’t yet have end dates for Sherri or The Kelly Clarkson Show, but both will finish out their current seasons and can still be seen each weekday. Check your local listings for time and channel.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.