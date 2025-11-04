As CBS Continues Layoffs, There Are Some Really Suboptimal Five-Figure Optics

CBS is in a period of transition right now. The network has new owners, and those owners are now making sweeping changes. Those alterations, as they often do when new ownership takes over, include layoffs. Said job eliminations are usually about saving money, but what’s grabbing headlines right now isn’t where CBS is cutting costs, but where the network is adding to them.

CBS Is Spending $10,000 A Day On Security For New Editor In Chief

Back in October, Paramount Skydance announced layoffs of approximately 10% of its workforce. All of this cost-cutting comes alongside a report that security for the new CBS Editor-in-Chief In Chief Bari Weiss, is reportedly costing the company an additional $10,000 a day.

The Free Press founder, Bari Weiss, was recently hired as the new Editor-in-Chief of CBS News, a move that is fairly divisive along political lines. It’s perhaps because of that divisiveness that, according to Page Six, Weiss is currently surrounded by eight bodyguards and a “caravan” of SUVs that would be more in line with a major political figure.

What's unclear is if the security is part of Weiss’ employment contract and thus will be continuing for the duration of her tenure, or if this is some sort of temporary measure for a specific reason. Time will tell but, if the cost is anywhere close to accurate, it’s clearly a significant investment for CBS.

It’s suggested that the reason for the security may be due to Weiss’ outspoken Zionism, as well as the recent killing of political commentator Charlie Kirk. Whatever the reason, it’s perhaps understandable that the additional expense of security for Weiss isn’t a popular move right now., The cost of that security could theoretically cover the annual salaries of multiple people who are currently being laid off.

Major Changes At CBS News Could Include Gayle King

While most of the layoffs happening at CBS will likely be in redundant office roles, there are also many changes that are more visible. The two anchors of CBS’ Saturday morning news program have been let go amid a major revamp of that show. However, an even bigger change is reportedly happening on weekdays.

Gayle King, who has a pricey contract with CBS, has been hosting its morning news programs for a decade, but recent reports indicate that could change next year. While CBS denies that any such discussions have taken place with King, and it’s possible she may still remain at CBS in an off-camera role, it will be a major change if she does, in fact, leave the anchor desk.

And, of course, all of this follows the decision by CBS to end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. While the decision to end the show came prior to the merger, the new owners have not changed course on that. The show is set to end in May. As time goes on, we'll have to wait and see how the Eye Network ultimately allocates its financial resources.