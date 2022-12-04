How Julie And Todd Chrisley Are Reportedly Feeling After Being Sentenced To Years In Prison

Life has definitely changed in a big way for reality TV couple Todd and Julie Chrisley. The two were found guilty of bank fraud and more this past summer and, after months of waiting, they were sentenced to years in prison just a few weeks ago. It goes without saying that they’re facing a very different kind of reality moving forward. Many probably assumed that the two were experiencing a mixture of emotions following the sentencing. And now, a source has provided alleged details on how they’re feeling during this time.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was given 7 years. They were each handed 16 months of probation as well. Amid the situation, a source for People claimed that the pair are “doing about as good as you can imagine.” It’s also said that they’re not pleased because they believe that the judge who oversaw their sentencing “was making an example of them.” The trade’s source went on to share more details on the situation, including how the former USA Network stars are pushing through the situation:

They've really been leaning into their faith to pull them through. That said, what happened to them was horrible, to be ripped apart in court the way that they were. They feel they were targeted unfairly by the judge because he said to them multiple times, 'Just because you're on TV, doesn't mean you're going to get away with this.

The first part of those sentiments match up with comments that have previously been made by the pair themselves. Todd Chrisley previously said that his faith was keeping him going ahead of the sentencing. Over the years, he and Julie have put much stock in their trust in God, so it’s not too surprising that they’re doing that here.

At present, the Chrisleys are looking to appeal , and their lawyer is “optimistic” about their chances of success. The family’s attorney, Alex Little, argues that the trial was “marred by serious and repeated errors” and that the government was “lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid.” People’s source also reiterated the couple’s plan to appeal, saying that in doing so, they’re hoping to “right this wrong.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley are also facing another hurdle in the wake of their recent legal hearing. The judge also ordered them to pay restitution for their finance-based offenses, and they are now subject to a fine of $17.2 million . According to reports, the stars could be forced to sell off their two mansions in Tennessee (along with other valuables) in order to pay the tab. All the while, it seems incredibly likely that their flagship reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best , is being canceled by USA Network.

Business ventures aside, the Chrisleys must also handle arrangements for their younger children. At the time of their sentencing, the two had custody of their 16-year-old son, Grayson (who was recently hospitalized after a car accident) , and their 10-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, who they legally adopted. The two minors are now being placed in the care of Savannah Chrisley , Todd and Julie’s oldest daughter.

Julie and Todd Chrisley are set to report to prison on January 15, 2023, barring any kind of major legal development. In the meantime, there’s a good chance that they’ll discuss their thoughts on their legal woes and keep the public informed on the appeal process.