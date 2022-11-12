Todd Chrisley Shares Update On What's Keeping Him Going As He Awaits Sentencing For Fraud Conviction
Todd Chrisley and his wife are facing serious jail time.
Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie, have been experiencing a very different kind of reality since this past summer. The Chrisley couple was found guilty on multiple financially-based charges and are currently awaiting sentencing. In the interim, the two TV personalities haven’t shied away from the limelight, though. The two can’t say too much about the specifics of the cae, but they have been talking about how they and their loved ones have been handling things. More recently, Todd opened up about what’s keeping him going during this period of uncertainty.
If there’s anything that Chrisley Knows Best fans know about the family, it’s that the heads of the household have no problem discussing their religious faith. Todd Chrisley did this very thing during the latest episode of his and Julie’s podcast, Chrisley Confessions. Todd acknowledged that he’s been asked about how he’s been able to maintain a positive attitude as of late. The USA Network veteran attributes that to his faith in God, as he explained:
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s court case began back in May in Atlanta, with the jury ultimately reaching a verdict three weeks after the proceedings began. The two were found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more as part of a “laundry list” of charges. Some of these infractions were discussed by their former employee, Mark Braddock. At present, the Chrisleys face up to 30 years in prison. Despite their situation though, Todd is still making the best of the situation, as he’s apparently found his “peace” in the midst of his less-than-ideal circumstances:
Todd Chrisley has been incredibly candid over the past several months, providing listeners with a bit of insight into his mindset. In September, Chrisley explained how he takes issue with those who claim to know what he and his spouse are going through. The businessman, while making his point, said that one couldn’t understand his situation just as he wouldn’t be able to relate to “a parent whose child is dying of cancer.” Additionally, Chrisley has opened up about a time in his life in which he became a “slave” to money.
Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to be sentenced on November 21 and, if both receive jail time, then their younger children could be sent to live with close family members. The couple’s futures remain unclear right now but, considering his comments, it sounds like Todd is ready to face whatever comes his way, with the help of his faith.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.