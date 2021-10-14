How Legacies’ Danielle Rose Russell Reacted To Season 4 Hyping Hope’s Possible Death

Season 4 of The CW’s supernatural drama Legacies is almost here! However, a recent poster revealed that Danielle Rose Russell’s lead character Hope may not live to see the end of the season. Yes, really. Now, Russell has shared her thoughts on the show hyping up Hope’s possible death.

Hope Mikaelson, the witch, werewolf and vampire daughter of The Originals’ Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, has gone through more than enough in the first three seasons of Legacies. And yet, I don’t think any of that will be able to prepare her for what’s to come. This is because a new poster released for the upcoming fourth season has the words “Hope Must Die” engraved on them, meaning that whatever is going to happen, the tribrid may have to sacrifice herself (again) to save the world.

Danielle Rose Russell recently spoke with TVLine to reveal what she first thought of the poster and just what is going on with Hope in Season 4:

I didn’t have any idea that they were going to make that the poster until [showrunner Brett Matthews] sent it to me. I was shocked. It’s an amazing poster. Even if I didn’t know what was going on with Hope or the show, I would still watch this season just because of that badass poster.

So, from the sounds of things, she's not giving away any plot points, but she's all in on what's coming. To note, while we’ve seen Hope’s werewolf side and her witch side, we haven’t really seen the vampire part of her come out fully. That seems to be a direction in Season 4. Even though Danielle Rose Russell obviously knows what’s going to happen, the poster itself seemingly still shocked her and made her even more excited for what's to come, which is promising. Take a look.

(Image credit: The CW)

Of course, it's unclear what will happen with Hope in Season 4 and what could lead to her untimely death or sacrifice. What will make her finally vamp out? Will it be for all the right reasons?

On a related note though -- and spoilers -- in the Season 3 finale, fans found out that Malivore was posing as Landon. Although Alaric and the students were able to subdue him, we never found out what actually happened to the character. It’s likely we’ll see Hope grapple with her complicated relationship with Landon along with doing the right thing throughout Season 4, and it could be partly the cause behind the future listed on the poster.

With Hope finally coming into her vampire side and the not-so-subtle hint that she’s going to be facing death, Season 4 of Legacies sounds like it won’t be one to miss. The young and gifted tribrid has gone through plenty these last few years so while it’s a little worrisome that something bad is going to happen, fingers crossed that it’s nothing the Super Squad can’t handle together!

Season 4 of Legacies premieres Thursday, October 14 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 fall TV guide to see what other shows, new and old, to look forward to in the coming months!