How Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Have Allegedly Been Doing Since The Star’s College Admissions Scandal
How are Lori Loughlin’s daughters doing?
2019 was not a good year for Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli. The college admissions scandal occurred when the Full House alum and actress Felicity Huffman (among others) faced charges for allegedly bribing a scam artist to get their kids enrolled in esteemed universities. Three years later, here is how Lori Loughlin’s daughters have allegedly been doing since the college admissions scandal.
It must not have been easy for Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli to have been in the public eye for unfortunate reasons ever since their mother pleaded guilty during the college admissions scandal. She received two months of jail time with her husband serving five months. As reported by ET, a source said these sisters have allegedly gotten plenty of support since that hectic time, sharing:
It's always a blessing to have your friends there for you during your darkest times. The Giannulli sisters' lives have changed since their parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal was revealed. According to People, Bella would talk about how hard it was to escape the harsh attention the family had as there would be three paparazzi cars waiting outside their home for any opportunity to take a picture. It also was heartbreaking for her that four days after this was going on, her “first love” broke up with her and she couldn’t even mourn the relationship well with everything going on.
As for Bella’s younger sister Olivia Jade, she dealt with some major repercussions herself. Two days after the scandal, the social media influencer was dropped from her deals with Sephora and TRESemmé. She also experienced public shaming and ridicule like receiving rowing jokes that referenced her parents getting her into the University of Southern California’s rowing team even though she’s not a rower.
Olivia Jade and Bella are no longer enrolled at USC for reasons that have not been addressed by the university due to their student privacy laws. The same ET source added more details about how the lives of the two sisters have changed.
So, it appears that even though this college admissions scandal brought about some heavy-handed drama for the family, these two sisters have seemingly made it through. Since their parents' prison sentences have ended, Bella has launched a podcast with actress Jami Belushi called The Nail Polish Sisters where they explore a topic they’re passionate about with friends and professionals. As for Olivia Jade, she competed on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars where she faced elimination and finished in eighth place. She’s also been posting content on her YouTube channel and reportedly dating Euphoria’s Jason Elordi.
Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli have reportedly been doing well and starting a new chapter in their lives following the college admissions scandal. I only hope they achieve the best. To look ahead to the future as well, check out our 2023 TV premiere dates for what's on the way in the new year.
