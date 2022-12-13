How Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Have Allegedly Been Doing Since The Star’s College Admissions Scandal

2019 was not a good year for Lori Loughlin’s daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli. The college admissions scandal occurred when the Full House alum and actress Felicity Huffman (among others) faced charges for allegedly bribing a scam artist to get their kids enrolled in esteemed universities. Three years later, here is how Lori Loughlin’s daughters have allegedly been doing since the college admissions scandal.

It must not have been easy for Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli to have been in the public eye for unfortunate reasons ever since their mother pleaded guilty during the college admissions scandal. She received two months of jail time with her husband serving five months. As reported by ET , a source said these sisters have allegedly gotten plenty of support since that hectic time, sharing:

Their friends who were their friends at the time of the college scandal are still close with them. Their friends didn't abandon them and if anything, the support their inner circle showed during that time just strengthened their relationships.

It's always a blessing to have your friends there for you during your darkest times. The Giannulli sisters' lives have changed since their parents' involvement in the college admissions scandal was revealed. According to People , Bella would talk about how hard it was to escape the harsh attention the family had as there would be three paparazzi cars waiting outside their home for any opportunity to take a picture. It also was heartbreaking for her that four days after this was going on, her “first love” broke up with her and she couldn’t even mourn the relationship well with everything going on.

As for Bella’s younger sister Olivia Jade, she dealt with some major repercussions herself. Two days after the scandal, the social media influencer was dropped from her deals with Sephora and TRESemmé. She also experienced public shaming and ridicule like receiving rowing jokes that referenced her parents getting her into the University of Southern California’s rowing team even though she’s not a rower.

Olivia Jade and Bella are no longer enrolled at USC for reasons that have not been addressed by the university due to their student privacy laws. The same ET source added more details about how the lives of the two sisters have changed.

Olivia and Bella's priorities have changed since everything happened. Their original plans shifted after not having a full college experience, but they have become more humble and hardworking as a result of everything. The scandal definitely shifted their trajectories a bit, but they are still both very entrepreneurial and are focused on being successful and making their dreams come true. … Their parents are supportive of them, and their family is in a good place.

So, it appears that even though this college admissions scandal brought about some heavy-handed drama for the family, these two sisters have seemingly made it through. Since their parents' prison sentences have ended, Bella has launched a podcast with actress Jami Belushi called The Nail Polish Sisters where they explore a topic they’re passionate about with friends and professionals. As for Olivia Jade, she competed on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars where she faced elimination and finished in eighth place. She’s also been posting content on her YouTube channel and reportedly dating Euphoria’s Jason Elordi.