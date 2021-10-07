How Olivia Rodrigo Really Feels About Those Paramore Plagiarism Accusations
By Megan Behnke
God, it's brutal out here.
2021 has been quite a year for Olivia Rodrigo. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star broke into the music scene at the beginning of the year with “driver’s license” and her career has skyrocketed since the release. However, not all of it has been good. Some fans have been accusing Rodrigo of ripping off the hit Paramore song “Misery Business” with her #1 hit “good 4 u” and now the singer is speaking out about how she feels.
Although Olivia Rodrigo recently gave writing credits on “good 4 u” to Hayley Williams and Josh Farro of the band Paramore, it didn’t hurt any less for people to be coming at her. Rodrigo told Teen Vogue how she felt when she was getting those accusations thrown at her:
Like many artists, Olivia Rodrigo is just inspired by the music around her, which is exactly how she came up with “good 4 u.” And it’s not the only song on her album Sour that she’s given song credit to. Taylor Swift, whom Rodrigo has mentioned before as having an impact on her, is credited on “1 step forward, 3 steps back” thanks to Swift’s song “New Year’s Day.” She’s also credited, along with Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent, on the single “deja vu” as the song’s bridge is similar to “Cruel Summer.” Rodrigo explains her musical inspirations and why she’s so drawn to it:
Obviously the inspirations work for Rodrigo because she has had a madly successful year as a breakout artist. It’s not uncommon for artists to take inspiration from songs and try to make them their own. Maybe these inspirations can turn into collaborations and we can look forward to some team ups for Rodrigo’s next album? For her acting skills, you can also check out both seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+ now.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.