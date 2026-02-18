One Piece Fans Now Have More Than The Netflix Show's Season Premiere To Be Pumped About This Spring

After much fan anticipation, the second season of Netflix's One Piece adaptation will officially launch on March 10th. While that development is exciting on its own, the upcoming spring season of the 2026 TV schedule will be a big time of celebration for hardcore fans of the franchise across the board. This is due to the latest update on the anime, which went on hiatus toward the end of 2025.

In short, for anyone who's caught up on the series, prepare to be a lot more excited for the coming months. Crunchyroll dropped the news that there are a couple of great treats for anime fans to look forward to, and I have a feeling I'm going to be insufferable to those who still need to catch up on the 1000+ episode series.

The Final Dubbed Episodes Of One Piece's Egghead Arc Will Air Beginning In March

It feels strange as someone who began watching Egghead week-to-week since it first premiered, but One Piece will finally bring the saga to an official end of sorts when the final dubbed episodes drop come this spring. The official word from Crunchyroll is that episodes 1144-1155 will drop starting on March 24th.

The wording is a bit odd because, typically, fans have seen the dubbed One Piece episodes drop in batches and not week to week. However, all of that feels implied given the use of the word "starting" in the press release. As of right now, there's no official word on when fans who are Netflix subscription holders will receive those dubbed episodes. Still, I wouldn't expect Crunchyroll to be dropping info for a rival to its anime coverage. In any case, I'm just as psyched to see new episodes of the anime after its switch to a seasonal release schedule.

One Piece's Elbaph Arc Officially Sets Sail In April

The wait for Season 3 of the live-action adaptation could be long, but the good news is fans get new One Piece episodes in the meantime. The Elbaph arc, which manga aficionados have been able to read for a while now, will finally begin for anime viewers on April 5th.

The journey will take the pirates from Egghead to the land of Giants, where they'll learn even more about the One Piece, as well as some of the notable figures of the past. While there's no definitive word from creator Eiichiro Oda on when the decades-long series will end for sure, the acceleration of the main plot has led many to speculate it isn't far off.

Despite all of this great news, there's one detail that still bums me out. What gives me pause is that if the live-action One Piece is to ever adapt some of these more recent arcs of the acclaimed anime, it would need to continue for far more seasons than any other Netflix series ever has. At its current filming rate, the series would be lucky to reach the end of the pre-timeskip arcs before the actors age out of the roles, or Netflix moves on. Even so, cast members have their dream wishes for future arcs they'd like to see adapted, and I'd love to see it happen if possible.

For now, I'm just hyped for One Piece's live-action return on March 10th and for other upcoming Netflix shows on the way. Spring should be an exciting time all around, so be ready for all the great streaming content on the way in between time outside, March Madness, and of course, Spring Break.