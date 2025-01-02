If You Wanted Any Evidence Social Media Is Often Smoke And Mirrors, Fans Are Calling Out How Meghan Markle's First Return Post In Five Years Has A Big Error

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal duties behind in 2020 and eventually settled in the United States to raise their kids, they likely expected their lives to get easier. However, not only have there been continued tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family members they left behind, but a lot of royal watchers still keep their eyes on Harry and Meghan’s every move. Well, if you wanted any evidence that social media posts are often filled with smoke and mirrors, fans are now calling out a big error in Markle’s first post in five years .

What Big Error In Meghan Markle’s First Social Media Post In Five Years Did Fans Spot?

Obviously, there are billions of people who spend a lot of time posting on social media daily, but even many of them would likely admit that it can be a tricky area to navigate. Even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have discussed the dangers of social media , especially where kids are concerned. Adults aren’t immune to such things, but I doubt that Markle and her husband were counting on eagle-eyed Instagram followers to spot a big mistake in her first post in five years. Take a look at the post and see if you notice what many others have:

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Did you see it? As Markle is happily running down the beach (which we can assume is near their Monticeto, California home where their neighbors are less than appreciative of Markle ) to find a spot to write “2025” in the sand, well, she runs right past another 2025 which was pretty clearly written as she filmed a previous take for this seemingly casual and impromptu clip. And, people were quick to point out the flub on X, like one user who posted a screenshot of Markle walking past the previous 2025 with an added arrow pointing to the mistake, and said:

How many times she rehearsed that?

Of course, seeing as how this is the internet we’re talking about, there were plenty of folks who were far less kind:

Oh sweet baby Jesus…She probably took 30 takes of writing 2025

yikes you'd think they'd be editing the clip...that's just sloppy work by whoever did it.

Her ENTIRE existence has been a rehearsal! she's an "actress" after all

I imagine that pretty much everyone who posts on social media a lot has had a mistake or two pointed out over the years, but one of the reasons that Markle and the prince noted for leaving their duties as working royals behind was the amount of bullying, racism and other negativity that the former Suits actress received in the media.

She spoke out about another aspect of it not that long ago, and noted that online attacks seemed to hit their peak when she was pregnant with their children, Archie and Lilibet. As such, responses like the ones she’s gotten for this video are probably why she has the comments on the post turned off.

Honestly, I see no real reason for anyone to be thoroughly upset over evidence that a post like this was rehearsed, manufactured, etc. It’s just a basic, “here I am now on Insta in 2025” post and not something filled with dangerous lies or other misinformation that could actually cause trouble to the world at large.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We should all know by now that a large amount of what we see on social media is a curated version of people’s lives. I think we’d all be better off this year if we just relax a bit and take mostly everything, particularly what we see on social media, with a grain of salt.