'How Rude': A Full House Fan Got A Tattoo In Jodie Sweetin’s Honor, But Now The Fans Are Roasting It

Even though it’s been 36 years since Full House premiered, the show is still impacting fans in more ways than one. A lot of the cast reunited at ‘90s Con Tampa, including Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin in the midst of their reported feud. Sweetin documented her time at the convention, and she even showed off a fan’s tattoo they got in honor of the actress. However, fans are roasting it.

Sweetin’s character Stephanie on Full House was known for her catchphrase: “How rude!” whenever something happened that she didn’t like. It became a staple for her throughout the show’s eight-season run. A fan had gotten that exact phrase tattooed on themselves, and according to their Instagram post about it, it’s actually in the actress's signature. The Hallmark star also shared it on her own Instagram as part of a photo dump from the event:

While Sweetin loved what the fan did, others did not like it, mostly because of how it looked. People couldn’t help but point out that “How Rude” looks more like “How Thude” in regards to the “R” looking like a “Th.” There were a lot of people pointing it out in the comments:

Kimelliot: The ‘How rude’ tattoo looks like it says ‘how thude’ 🥴😱

Ktandmags: Okay but did anyone else read How Thude?

Theonlypureashleyy: That looks like a “Thude “ they effed up that R lol

It should be noted that from the looks of the Instagram of the fan who got the tattoo, it is Jodie Sweetin’s actual handwriting. So, it’s not really the fault of the fan or the tattoo artist. It’s just the way Sweetin writes. It’s likely the fans in the comments didn’t know that the actress was the one who initially wrote it, but either way, in the words of Stephanie Judith Tanner: “How rude!”

Regardless of the handwriting, it’s pretty amazing that someone would get a Full House tattoo. While this probably isn’t the first time someone has gotten ink in honor of the TGIF series, it never ceases to amaze me.

Full House is beloved by many, and it is one of the best shows streaming on Max. There's also its wildly successful Netflix sequel series, and there are ideas being thrown around about another spinoff in the future, but that might still be far away. Basically, what I'm saying is, the love for Full House is real and very much still alive.

Luckily, interest in Full House will likely continue for years to come as generations old and new discover and rediscover the series. The cast may bicker like family or annoy each other, but the fans have definitely brought them closer together. The handwritten “How rude” may not have gotten the response Sweetin or the fan who got it tattooed might have expected, but it’s the thought that counts. Plus, it’s still really cool that they had it tattooed in the first place in the actress's handwriting, and Sweetin will probably keep it in her memories for years to come.