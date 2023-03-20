After Candace Cameron Bure’s Alleged Beef With Jodie Sweetin, She And Full House Co-Star Discuss How Cast Tends To ‘Bicker’ Like A Family

Candace Cameron Bure was just 11 years old when Full House premiered in 1987, and Jodie Sweetin only 5. So it’s easy to see how playing sisters for eight years on TV would translate into a real-life sibling relationship. No family is without its disagreements, and a big one of theirs became public late last year amidst Bure’s controversial comments about “traditional marriage” in Christmas movies. The Tanner girls were reunited this weekend at 90s Con, where the Great American Family actress and her TV “uncle” Dave Coulier opened up about how the Full House cast tends to “bicker,” just like any real family.

In the aftermath of Candace Cameron Bure’s comments — in which the actress told the Wall Street Journal that she thought GAF would “keep traditional marriage at the core” of its holiday programming — Jodie Sweetin showed support for JoJo Siwa , who called the DJ Tanner actress’ words “rude and hurtful.” There seemed to be some tension between the actresses, as Bure allegedly unfollowed Sweetin on social media , and some wondered if that beef would make for an awkward “family” reunion. However, when Bure spoke to ET at 90s Con, she emphasized that nothing could ever come between any of the Full House cast, saying:

When we say we're family, we mean it. I mean, we're family to the core. We're each other's ride or dies. Nothing gets in between all of us. … The love's always there.

That’s not to say they don’t have their spats, Dave Coulier pointed out, telling the trade:

And we bicker, and we say stuff to each other, just like family.

Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber made a return trip to Hartford, Connecticut, for 90s Con — where they divulged what props they kept from the set — and they were joined this year by Jodie Sweetin. The reunion comes just months after Sweetin’s public opposition of Bure, who was reportedly upset Sweetin didn’t address her concerns in private . In addition to expressing love for JoJo Siwa, the LGBTQ+ ally reposted a message from fellow Hallmark actress Holly Robinson Peete, who explained how “tradition” has often been used to justify discriminatory practices.

A little bickering between family members may be normal, but after the Full House alumni supported each other through the unexpected death of Bob Saget , one actor seemed particularly bothered by the sibling rivalry. John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, was reportedly “devastated” that things have turned upside down for his TV family.