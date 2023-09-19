See Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure And Jodie Sweetin Reunite At '90s Con After Reported Feud

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin seemed to have had a public fallout in recent months, though it hasn't been very evident whenever they've actually hung out together. After Bure’s remarks about “traditional marriage,” her on-screen little sister made it a point to discuss how much of an ally she is to the LGBTQ community. Sweetin had supported Jojo Siwa over what she'd said about Bure’s comments, and seemingly unfollowed her former co-star on social media in the aftermath. None of that drama was present when they reunited earlier this year for ‘90s Con in Connecticut, and over the weekend, another ‘90s Con event brought the Full House stars together again.

Bure and Sweetin — along with Andrea "Kimmy" Barber, Dave "Joey" Coulier, Scott "Steve" Weinger, and creator Jeff "No Character Name" Franklin — reunited for ‘90s Con in Tampa, Florida, with plenty of fans turning up to share their love for the TGIF hit. The former Hallmark star documented her weekend on her Instagram Stories with plenty of pictures with the Full House cast and Full House fans. One photo in particular shows the She-Wolf Pack was all smiles, and the Tanner sisters even stood alongside one another in their colorful outfits.

(Image credit: Candace Cameron Bure)

Whether they are all genuinely happy to be together, or are just doing it for the cameras, it is still nice to see Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin together after all that they’ve been through. Not all celebs with bad blood would make the effort, even for fans, so kudos to them both for turning up. The cast has shared that they bicker as much as a normal family, without things going too far, so it’s possible that the two have buried the hatchet. It seems like they had fun over the weekend, and may have spent some quality time together if and when they had free time. Hopefully, this means that Bure and Sweetin are back to normal, but even if there's smoldering involved, it’s better than nothing.

If things haven’t always been great between Bure and Sweetin, it might be partly due to the fact that they are basically like sisters. Sweetin previously opened up about how she would annoy Bure during Full House’s early days on her podcast with Andrea Barber, How Rude, Tanneritos! She would keep trying to get Bure to listen to her jokes, and while she was admittedly all over the place, Bure did not always want to deal with to the younger girl's hyperness, which made the dynamic “actually very real.” Even today, the two get in fights and have fallouts, but hopefully all can be forgiven in the end, even if they don't meet eye to eye on everything.

Maybe if Bure and Sweetin’s friendship continues, fans can get another Full House series. Ideas have been thrown around by some of the cast, with Sweetin even suggesting a Sweetin even suggesting a Golden Girls-esque series where it still follows the girls but a lot older and a lot more wiser. But with Fuller House's emotional series finale only airing a few years ago, it might be a while until people start genuinely thinking about another series. Not to mention the fact that it would have to properly honor and pay tribute to the late Bob Saget, which would be hard to do.

It's no secret that DJ and Stephanie had their ups and downs on Full House and Fuller House, and Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin are getting through a rough patch as well. It’s unknown how long this friendship will last, but at least they are smiling together again.

