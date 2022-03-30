How The Big Bang Theory Fans Can Soon Learn A Bunch Of BTS Secrets About The CBS Sitcom

It’s been two years since The Big Bang Theory signed off the air. Of course, fans haven’t had to miss the comedy too much, since it has continued to live on in syndication and on streaming for HBO Max subscribers. While fans know Jim Parsons’ need to move on led to the series ending, we're all due to learn more about the sitcom soon, as a new book will unearth a bunch of behind-the-scenes secrets from the CBS sitcom's twelve-season run.

A new oral history book entitled The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series is hitting stores this October, and it will give fans all (or at least a huge chunk of) the details they’ve wondered about for years. Interviews with the series’ co-creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady and longtime showrunner Steve Molaro will be featured, and not only will the creative forces behind the show tell their story, but the sitcom’s cast will have their say in the book as well. Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik are all also part of the interview fun. Even original Penny actress Amanda Walsh will finally speak about the original pilot in the book, as reported by THR.

The book’s author, Glamour editor Jessica Radloff, was astonished by the secrets she learned from the cast, crew, and other minds involved. An admitted Big Bang Theory fan long before the project's inception, Radloff came away knowing much more about the nerdiness-embracing sitcom than she did before. But it wasn’t just Radloff who learned added details about the series. Here's what she had to say:

Having covered the series for most of its 12-year run, I thought I knew everything — and I mean everything — about it. Turns out, after doing over 116 hours of brand-new interviews for this book I learned my knowledge only scratched the surface, and I promise I’m not over-selling that. Many of the reveals were new and shocking to the actors as well, and executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, Steve Holland and Bill Prady.

If even the cast and crew enjoyed several unexpected reveals in the process of being interviewed for the book, that means this oral history will be filled to the brim with juicy tidbits and insights for viewers to learn about. Looks like we’re about to learn about the good, the bad, and the ugly of the longest-running multi-camera sitcom.

Learning about Big Bang Theory secrets isn’t anything new for the devoted fanbase. The show’s stars have been spilling tea here and there since the series ended. For instance, Kunal Nayyar (aka Raj) revealed earlier this year how co-star Johnny Galecki left his mark on the set (it involves gum), as well as the funny way the stairway scenes were filmed. Melissa Rauch spilled another detail about the gang's couch moments involving a plethora of extra pillows due to hershort stature. Can't wait to learn more!

More secrets like these will be revealed in the behind-the-scenes book when it is published on Oct. 11. While fans wait for all the juicy and unheard details, all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory are availableto stream on HBO Max.