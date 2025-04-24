What Is Time? Kaley Cuoco Shouts Out Three Years With Tom Pelphrey (Which Means It's Been 6 Years Since The Big Bang Theory Ended)

Kaley Cuoco has been happily sharing moments from her family life ever since she started dating her new beau Tom Pelphrey in 2022. The Harley Quinn voice actress has not been shy about celebrating milestones from their meet-cute at the Ozark premiere to becoming first-time parents . Now they're hitting the big Year 3 mark, and the Big Bang Theory fan in me can only connect that to the fact it means it's been six years since we last got an episode of the milestone comedy.

Time flies, and three years into their romance, the two are still going strong, with the Charmed actress celebrating this romantic milestone with a lovely post on social media.

The way the engaged couple looks into each other’s eyes gives me all of these heartwarming feels. You can tell the love is there as Kaley Cuoco continues to take the time to celebrate her new relationship. Back in 2023, she shared a sweet birthday post of all of her favorite things about Pelphrey, such as being the “best tuna sandwich maker” and being the “best daddy" and it's clear she's not afraid to get sweet and sentimental where love is concerned.

The Mank actor made sure to spread the love in a swoonworthy-message to the then-pregnant Cuoco during their red carpet adventures about how she “always” looked “beautiful.” That’s too cute for words! The Flight Attendant actress spoke more about their third anniversary in her Instagram stories with another cute message:

3 years!!! Love you!! Grateful to be on this journey with you…❤️🤍❤️

Based on Kaley Cuoco’s third anniversary posts, she's thankful for the “journey” she and Tom Pelphrey have taken as partners in love and in parenting their two-year-old daughter, Matilda. As the two announced their engagement last summer, I’m betting Cuoco can’t wait for the two to start their next chapter together as husband and wife.

However, if Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have been together for three years, that means The Big Bang Theory’s series finale (which can be streamed on your Max subscription ) was six years ago. Like her anniversary, it too happened in the springtime (in 2019), but it still feels so recent. Honestly, where has the time gone? I feel like it was just yesterday that we saw Sheldon and Amy win the Nobel Prize, and Penny and Leonard announcing they’ll be parents.

The sitcom actress sure was sad about the CBS series ending after playing Penny for twelve years. But as Kaley Cuoco previously revealed that she hasn’t taken a break since the early days of starring in the Emmy-winning series, she said that she wants to learn to “take a breath between jobs” and invest in her relationship going forward.

That should mean spending more time focusing on her family and relationships. While Cuoco will continue to have projects lined up, it’s nice to know she’s willing to juggle her professional and private life.

Three years of Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s relationship may mean time is passing swiftly for her fans. But six years after The Big Bang Theory ended, it's very clear every ending has a new beginning, and she certainly marked this one with a bang... pun intended.