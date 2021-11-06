How The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s OG Aunt Viv Opens Up About Her Relationship With Will Smith Following The Reunion

Last year’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion marked a shift in the narrative associated with OG Aunt Viv Janet Hubert. After almost two decades of being estranged, Hubert and Will Smith were finally able to sit down and hash out their issues. Hidden issues were uncovered, and hearts were mended during their emotional exchange. But now, almost a year after the reunion aired, one can't help but wonder if the two stars are still in a good place. Well, the actress has provided an update on how her and Smith’s relationship is today.

A lot has definitely changed for the veteran performer since the reunion last year. Following the special, she regained some of the traction she lost when she departed the hit '90s sitcom after the third season. But just because she's now booked and busy, she still seems to be making time for her old co-star. The Fresh Prince’s original Aunt Viv opened up to People about how often she and on-screen nephew communicate now:

We text each other back and forth all the time. As a matter of fact, we have a very good relationship. I meant it with all my heart when I hugged him, because I saw that little boy, that little 21-year-old boy. Had we had an opportunity to talk back then, I think this would have never happened.

It’s great to know the two stars have kept the lines of communication open. As Janet Hubert put it, it would’ve been great if she and Will Smith could’ve expressed their issues back when they were starring in the classic sitcom. But based on what was revealed in the HBO Max reunion, the two actors might not have been in the best headspaces. Hubert seems fully aware of that, as she said:

He was in a place, and I was in a place, we were both in a bad place. When you're both in a bad place and there's no communication, you have to talk. So, it's been wonderful, it's been lovely to have him back in my sphere.

With any misunderstanding, communication is key. The beef between the two former co-stars could’ve been squashed long ago if both were open to talking. Regardless, they appear to be in a much better place since hashing out their past grievances during the reunion.

Maybe now that their long-standing feud has come to an end, Janet Hubert and Will Smith could work together once more. It would be cool to see Aunt Viv and Will together on screen again. But if that never happens, viewers still have The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to relive those sweet and funny aunt and nephew moments. Fans can check out the beloved series on HBO Max.