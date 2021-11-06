How The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s OG Aunt Viv Opens Up About Her Relationship With Will Smith Following The Reunion
By Adreon Patterson last updated
What's the latest with Aunt Viv and Will Smith?
Last year’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion marked a shift in the narrative associated with OG Aunt Viv Janet Hubert. After almost two decades of being estranged, Hubert and Will Smith were finally able to sit down and hash out their issues. Hidden issues were uncovered, and hearts were mended during their emotional exchange. But now, almost a year after the reunion aired, one can't help but wonder if the two stars are still in a good place. Well, the actress has provided an update on how her and Smith’s relationship is today.
A lot has definitely changed for the veteran performer since the reunion last year. Following the special, she regained some of the traction she lost when she departed the hit '90s sitcom after the third season. But just because she's now booked and busy, she still seems to be making time for her old co-star. The Fresh Prince’s original Aunt Viv opened up to People about how often she and on-screen nephew communicate now:
It’s great to know the two stars have kept the lines of communication open. As Janet Hubert put it, it would’ve been great if she and Will Smith could’ve expressed their issues back when they were starring in the classic sitcom. But based on what was revealed in the HBO Max reunion, the two actors might not have been in the best headspaces. Hubert seems fully aware of that, as she said:
With any misunderstanding, communication is key. The beef between the two former co-stars could’ve been squashed long ago if both were open to talking. Regardless, they appear to be in a much better place since hashing out their past grievances during the reunion.
Maybe now that their long-standing feud has come to an end, Janet Hubert and Will Smith could work together once more. It would be cool to see Aunt Viv and Will together on screen again. But if that never happens, viewers still have The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to relive those sweet and funny aunt and nephew moments. Fans can check out the beloved series on HBO Max.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.