How The Good Doctor Is Avoiding The Most Predictable Twists For Morgan's Pregnancy Storyline

Spoilers ahead for November 28 episode of The Good Doctor, called “Boys Don’t Cry.”

The Good Doctor’s first episode following its major milestone was emotional almost from start to finish, with the characters split into different teams to try to save the lives of all six sextuplets who were delivered much earlier than would be ideal. Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea got some heartbreaking news about her ability to conceive just when they were ready to start trying for a pregnancy after their miscarriage back in Season 4 . For her part, Morgan is wasting no time on her decision in the 100th episode and actively working on having a baby of her own, and The Good Doctor has avoided the most obvious move for her... so far.

Morgan used her breaks between caring for one of the sextuplets to sort through potential sperm donors to father her future baby. Of course, she was paired with Park throughout the episode, as the baby he was caring for was the twin to hers, and they had no choice but to work together despite the post-breakup awkwardness that still hasn’t gone away. When he accused her of searching Tinder, she told him what she was really doing, and he didn’t exactly start congratulating her.

After some back and forth about whether she’d be able to find the right guy if she had a baby first – which Morgan rightfully shot down as an argument – and pointing out the factors about a person that she couldn’t possible know from a sperm donor profile, he offered to donate his own with no strings attached. As a veteran TV viewer, I could already imagine the storyline of how they would discover a LOT of strings attached after she agreed, followed by rekindled feelings during the pregnancy, and the two falling back in love in time for the baby to be born.

Alternately, there was a less fairy tale version that could predictably play out if she accepted and tried to become pregnant with his child. Whatever the outcome, it didn’t even take me until the commercial break to feel convinced that she would accept his offer, and that would be their shared storyline for the rest of the season.

So it came as a nice surprise when Morgan decided that she couldn’t accept his offer to donate sperm just to make sure that she personally knew the man who would provide half of her child’s genes. She said that it would hurt too much if she looked down at her child and saw him, and he made it clear that he understood and related.

There are clearly still feelings on both sides, but The Good Doctor isn’t going the obvious route of them creating a child together, or getting right back together after having to examine how they still feel for each other. In fact, he agreed to help her come up with some criteria to narrow down her list of potential sperm donors to find the right guy.