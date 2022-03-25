How The NCIS: Hawai’i Crossover Was Like ‘Going Home’ For Former Hawaii Five-0 Vet Katrina Law

The highly-anticipated crossover between NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i is just days away, and NCIS’ newest cast member, Katrina Law, is excited about it. The Arrow vet starred on Hawaii Five-0 during Season 10 and she was able to return to the Aloha State for the upcoming crossover. The actress opened up about what it was like filming the episode and how she felt like she was back home because of it.

Katrina Law discussed the crossover with TVLine, and the topic of Hawaii Five-0 was brought up. Law mentioned how excited she was to see some of the crew on NCIS: Hawai’i who also worked on Hawaii Five-0 and it was basically like going home:

I saw all the crew members. Going back for NCIS: Hawai’i was basically like going home for a little bit. So when they first announced the crossover, I got about 15 text messages from crew members that I’m still friends with over in Hawai’i, and also some cast just being like, ‘Are you part of the crossover?’ And at that time I didn’t know. I’m like, ‘No, I don’t know. I hope so.’ And when I finally showed up on set, first of all, it’s the same sound stages as Hawaii Five-0. It’s primarily the same crew. It really was just kind of like I never left. It was a great feeling. It was so warm and comfortable and welcoming.

While it’s only been about two years since Katrina Law was on Hawaii Five-0, these last couple of years have felt like an eternity. And on top of that, working on the same sound stage as her former series most definitely makes it feel like home. Since Law and Wilmer Valderrama are the only two on the parent series doing the crossover, it was a nice twist for the actress.

A first look at the crossover was revealed earlier this month, as well as what exactly will bring Law’s Jessica Knight and Valderrama’s Nick Torres to a more tropical setting. In the episode, Knight and Torres travel to Hawai’i to track down a key witness in an old case. They join forces with Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant and her team and from the looks of the photos, it’s going to be an intense hour.

The long-awaited crossover between the two NCIS series was first announced at the beginning of the year. At the time there wasn’t much information about it, aside from Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law’s appearances. NCIS’ Brian Dietzen later revealed that he would not be in the crossover despite his enthusiasm. Hopefully, he’ll get a chance to next season, though with COVID still lingering it may be hard.

Katrina Law was first announced to join NCIS in March of 2021 following the departure of Maria Bello’s Jack Sloane. When Jessica Knight was brought in, fans were curious how her dynamic would be with Nick Torres and since then, the two of them have proven to be a formidable duo. Now that they’ll be taking on a case on an island, this will likely only showcase their relationship.

Fingers crossed that this upcoming crossover will open doors for even more crossovers, and ones that NCIS: Los Angeles can also participate in. Though whatever happens, it will be nice to see NCIS: Hawai’i officially sharing the screen with stars from another show in the franchise, considering this spinoff didn’t get a backdoor pilot before premiering.

Don’t miss the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover airing Monday, March 28 beginning at 9 p.m. EST on CBS in the 2022 TV schedule.