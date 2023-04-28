How Young Sheldon May Have Already Dropped A Clue About Georgie In The Season 6 Finale

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon Season 6 episode "Little Green Men and a Fella's Marriage Proposal." Read at your own risk!

Young Sheldon has its title character searching the stars for aliens, and while Sheldon's head is in the clouds, a lot of things are happening back on Earth. In fact, this has been a pretty eventful season for Georgie, who is still adjusting to being a parent alongside Mandy. This latest episode showed him trying to take another major step in life and maybe even dropped a clue that it will happen in the Season 6 finale.

With chatter that Young Sheldon might be headed to an end sooner rather than later, one has to think some big moments are coming in the upcoming Season 6 finale. With that said, here's what Georgie did in the latest episode and why it might come back into play toward the end of the season.

Georgie Proposed To Mandy, And Was Rejected

Georgie and Mandy were sitting on the couch with their daughter Constance, enjoying what seemed like a quiet night of watching television and hanging out. There was a chill vibe, which was almost immediately destroyed when Georgie proposed to Mandy. She was shocked, and the Young Sheldon character ultimately rejected his proposal.

Young Sheldon fans could've guessed Mandy would say no, considering her initial apprehensions when she first learned the truth about his being 17 to her 29. Mandy didn't actually say no because of anything related to that, however, and later told his MeeMaw that he really just caught her off guard. That makes sense, considering he proposed the same way someone would ask a friend if they wanted to order a pizza.

Mandy's rejection created some tension between her and Georgie, as the latter was upset that she seemingly didn't want to get married. The couple argued throughout Constance's checkup at the doctor and got so caught up in arguing they accidentally locked the baby in Mandy's car.

Fortunately, Georgie was able to unlock the door using a coat hanger, and he and Mandy calmed down to have some time to talk. They reached an understanding that out-of-the-blue casual proposals shouldn't happen, and if Georgie decided to propose again, he should give her a heads-up. Georgie responded by almost immediately dropping to one knee again, though Mandy told him to get up, and he sat down next to her, content with how the talk went.

Will Georgie Propose Again In The Season 6 Finale?

The fact that Mandy and Georgie even discussed a future proposal had me wondering if this means a second proposal is coming in the Season 6 finale. Georgie has been putting in the work by trying to be a better parent, and he's grown closer to Mandy. If he can stick the landing with a romantic and appropriate wedding proposal, will she say yes?

I would like to think so, mainly because it would make for a great way to end Young Sheldon Season 6. Happy endings may be in short supply in the future of this series, especially if the show is still planning to focus on George Sr.'s infidelity and the day he'll eventually die. It would be nice to see Georgie get some sort of happiness with Mandy, even if The Big Bang Theory has confirmed it doesn't last.

Young Sheldon airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.