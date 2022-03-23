How Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Feels About Hitting 100-Episode Milestone At CBS

CBS’ hit comedy The Big Bang Theory came to an end in 2019, but the series’ legacy, or at least Sheldon Cooper’s, lives on in prequel series Young Sheldon. The show, following TBBT’s resident Nobel Prize winner (and Star Trek and flags lover) when he was a kid, is about to reach a major milestone during the 2022 TV season. Young Sheldon’s 100th episode is set to premiere at the end of this month, and young Sheldon himself Iain Armitage opens up about the milestone.

While celebrating the 100th episode of Young Sheldon with his fellow castmates, Iain Armitage discussed hitting the number with ET. On what filming the big episode was like, Armitage revealed that it was a surreal moment, mostly due the fact that so much time has passed. Yet, at the same time, it feels like they just started filming:

On 100th episode day, there's some pictures of me just with the stupidest face. I’m just like, 'Haha, what? One hundred!' It’s crazy because it feels like we've only done one episode and at the same time it feels like we’ve done a thousand. I love it so much and I cannot wait to make more television and I can’t wait to work [with] these awesome people more and hanging out.

100 episodes is definitely a major milestone, and one that seems like was a long time coming. Young Sheldon, like most of television, had suffered numerous production delays due to COVID, though eventually persevered. But now the time has finally come, and it should be a super special moment for the show.

Iain Armitage was just eight when he first started filming The Big Bang Theory prequel, and now he’s 13. He's spoken up plenty about playing Sheldon Cooper in the past, but now, after basically growing up with his on-screen family, Armitage opened up about how close he is with the rest of the cast and how they make the show a great working experience:

We’ve gotten along with each other from Day 1 and... it really does feel like a family. Of course we have really good writers who just make the best television. And without them I would just sound awkward, now I sound funny and awkward so it's even better comedy. But they’re the best.

It should be pointed out that Young Sheldon is coincidentally not the only CBS series that will soon celebrate 100 episodes. Procedural S.W.A.T., also in its fifth season, is set to premiere Episode 100 next month. The cast took to social media recently to celebrate filming, cake and all, so the network is keeping busy with the milestones as of late.

Currently there is no end in sight for the CBS comedy, as it was renewed through Season 7 last year. Young Sheldon has done a good job explaining things fans were wondering about from The Big Bang Theory, even bringing in actors from the predecessor to help Sheldon tell his story. Season 5 has slowly been setting up some darker storylines for Young Sheldon characters, mostly George Sr., so it will be interesting to see how the series does moving forward while also keeping the light, comedic tone.

As for the upcoming milestone, the episode will include the return of McKenna Grace’s Paige, who sends Sheldon an “odd request.” That request is unknown, though considering Paige and Sheldon’s history and competitiveness, it may not go so well. Milestone episodes are known for involving Easter eggs and references to previous seasons and also special guests, so while other details about the upcoming episode are being kept under wraps, I have no doubt it’s going to be a wild one.

Don’t miss the 100th episode of Young Sheldon airing on Thursday, March 31 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS!