Time Flies, As Shemar Moore And The S.W.A.T. Cast Just Celebrated The 100th Episode

S.W.A.T. returning from hiatus in just a couple of weeks, a fact that's sure to have fans excited. At present, the cast is still in the midst of filming Season 5 but, recently, they celebrated a pretty major milestone. Shemar Moore and the cast of the CBS procedural are celebrating 100 episodes and did so in sweet fashion.

Shemar Moore took to Instagram to share a couple of nice photos of him and his co-stars, presumably as they wrapped production on their landmark installment. In the snapshots, the group is posing in front of Black Betty while also crowded around a celebratory cake that's shaped like the vehicle. In his post, Moore was thankful, making sure to point out that if weren't for the fans, none of this would be possible:

100 Episodes of working with the best CREW, TEAM, & FAM in the business …. Hitting this milestone on a show these days is an incredible accomplishment!! Thank you to everyone of you for your never ending hard work, insane amount of hours and dedication to our show! Let’s stay winning and celebrate … and to all the fans out there who tune in and watch every week….. THANK YOU!!! We wouldn’t be here without your support!!!

Reaching 100 episodes is definitely a major accomplishment for a TV series, and seeing Shemar Moore, Kenny Johnson, Lina Esco, Patrick St. Esprit, Jay Harrington and Alex Russell mark the occassion is simply wonderful. It's not too surprising that they'd celebrate together as, based on gag reels, they all seem pretty close. Absent from the celebration, unfortunately, was David Bradley Lim, who was in Las Vegas to take part in the 2022 ACL Kickoff Battle for the American Cornhole League. But he was still representing Team S.W.A.T. by being at the event, though, given the cast's Cornhole obssession.

Plot details on the 100th episode are being kept under wraps, though I'm hopeful it'll keep up the momentum established in Season 5. Usually, milestone episodes also include plenty of callbacks, so let's hope that are moments as sweet as these photos:

A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) A photo posted by on

The latest season of the show has been intense and has included some big changes for the characters, which coincided with some COVID-related issues behind the scenes. The series has also seen some scheduling changes this year. The season originally aired on Fridays at 8 p.m. EST but, when it came back from its brief winter hiatus at the start of the new year, the show took over the 10 p.m. EST slot on Sundays. The program performed well on Fridays but hasn’t seen too much of that success on Sundays, despite the two lead-in shows being the solid NCIS: Los Angeles and Equalizer.

It’s too early to tell whether S.W.A.T. will get a sixth season but, at the moment, fans can simply take comfort in knowing that the 100th episode coming very soon. Be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring TV schedule to see what other shows to watch!