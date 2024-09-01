Leah Remini Took A Note From JLo When She Filed For Her Own Divorce
The King of Queens star is ending her marriage of 21 years.
The writing was on the wall for months that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage was on the rocks. So, while it was sad when JLo ultimately filed for divorce in August, it was a move many were expecting. One split that fans didn’t necessarily see coming, meanwhile, was Leah Remini’s, as she announced that she and husband Angelo Pagan were ending their marriage of 21 years. As The King of Queens star filed her own paperwork, she followed in the footsteps of her friend in not using a lawyer.
According to US Weekly, court documents show that Leah Remini submitted her divorce papers on August 29, doing so without legal representation, just as her longtime pal Jennifer Lopez had weeks earlier. There were other similarities in the two women’s filings, with both citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their splits. Remini has requested that neither she nor Angelo Pagan receive spousal support, while JLo similarly waived her own right to support and asked that it be denied to Ben Affleck.
Given that the Kevin Can Wait alum and her estranged husband’s daughter is 20 years old, child support won’t play into the proceedings. According to the documents, the longtime couple — who were together for 28 years total — separated on August 1 of this year.
Legal experts said it was “unusual” to file for divorce without a lawyer after Jennifer Lopez did so. The move was seen as a possible message to Ben Affleck that she was ready to move on and wasn’t going to put up a fight that would play out on public record. Presumably the same logic applies to Leah Remini.
The Saved by the Bell alum announced that she and Angelo Pagan were divorcing in a lengthy statement on Instagram alongside throwback and newer photos of the couple together. She said in part:
She went on to say that they remain best friends, but the roles they play in each other’s lives have evolved. However, don’t called this a “failed marriage,” the Talk alum said, continuing:
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have been besties since 2004, but there were rumors of tension between them when JLo reunited with Ben Affleck because Remini allegedly was not supportive of the relationship. The People Puzzler host ultimately missed Bennifer’s big wedding bash, but that was reportedly because it fell on the same weekend she was moving her daughter to college.
Whether or not the estrangement rumors were true, they reportedly reconnected amid Jennifer Lopez’s split with the Oscar winner, and one has to wonder if they influenced each other’s divorce filing procedures in any way.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
