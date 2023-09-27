Leah Remini Responded To That Viral King Of Queens Meme With Kevin James

The internet loves a good meme, and when Twitter got ahold of some of the promotional photos from the '90s sitcom, King of Queens, it was almost too perfect. While some don’t always initially love the goofy fun of a good internet meme, it seems like the cast of the show is embracing it. Leah Remini recently tweeted her response to the viral photo of Kevin James from the shoot, and she is loving the jokes.

It is commonplace for actors to have to participate in character photos to promote their shows, and this was even more common back in the era of network TV and editorial promotion. Often these pictures would have actors strike a pose that resembles a character’s personality. For example, an FBI agent character may choose a stoic, hardened expression. Often sitcoms would opt for a goofier look, and this definitely was the case for Kevin James, who’s bashful shrug has been fuel for internet memes as of late. You can see the photo in question below:

(Image credit: Photo by Tony Esparza/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

People have been using the photo for all sorts of relatable tweets. One Twitter user captioned the photo, saying:

me after 1 double rum and diet

Another Tweeter used the photo to make a Sopranos reference, suggesting that this is the expression Tony had when Meadow asked if he was in the mafia. They said:

Meadow: dad are you in the mafia? Tony:

One Tweet indicated that this was the face they made when they were complimented on their music taste, saying:

“this playlist eats, who’s on aux?” Me:

There are tons of memes in this vein and honestly they just get even funnier. This photo seems to be everywhere, and it’s hard to avoid the meme even if you wanted to. James’ King of Queens costar Leah Remini decided to respond to all of the memes from the hit sitcom, and she is apparently getting a kick out of it. She said she was loving all of the posts, and she sent love to the cast of the show that she adored dearly. You can see her Tweet below:

I wanted to let you all know I'm seeing all of The King of Queens memes and tweets and I absolutely love them. Thank you for 25 years of amazing memories!September 26, 2023 See more

I’m glad that she thinks the meme is as funny as we do. It’s all in good fun, and if anything, it’s bringing new attention to a CBS sitcom that had over 200 episodes before leaving the air in 2007. I’d love to know what Kevin James thinks about the photo now, and if he’s also loving the meme. Maybe the actress showed her former scene partner the jokes. They have remained in touch over the years with Remini even making an appearance on Kevin Can Wait, and eventually replacing Erinn Hayes's character on the show, so it's possible.

It’s such a niche reference photo to resurface, but those always seem to make for the best internet content. The silliness seemed to reignite all the lovely memories for Remini as well, and it’s sweet that something so goofy could be a force for good.

You can revisit King of Queens through internet memes, or by streaming the sitcom with a Peacock subscription. For more information on other great shows available to watch on the platform, make sure to consult our feature on the best shows to watch on Peacock right now.