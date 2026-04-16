I Didn't Expect The Floor To Last This Long, But I Am Glad It Did

I randomly came across The Floor in 2024 and thought I should watch it. It wasn’t a game show that I ever expected to become part of my TV routine. As of 2026, I have seen every season of The Floor and look forward to it every year.

In April 2026, The Floor debuted its fifth season. It returns with a few chances but ultimately stays true to its initial essence. While smiling at this charming show, I started to think how glad I was that it made it to Season 5. I also know this won’t be its last because it’s popular enough to have many more seasons . I never saw its popularity coming.

(Image credit: Fox)

The Floor Continues To Be A Fun Trivia Show That's Slightly Different

I love trivia TV shows. I like to play along and learn something new from them. Many shows have a straightforward format that involves answering general knowledge questions. The Floor is slightly different because you have to name things based on photos. It’s a memory and knowledge test. The Fox series is also a little easier than many game shows because you just have to become an expert on one category. Many of th e best TV game shows are harder because you generally have to study a bunch of different categories and topics, and hope that something you studied becomes a question.

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The complicated part of The Floor is trying to answer questions in other people’s categories. Therefore, you should try to know a little bit about everything. Nonetheless, your knowledge base doesn’t have to be as broad as contestants on other trivia TV shows. I like the specificity of The Floor categories.

The show has maintained the ridiculousness of some of the categories, but they have gotten even more specific and random.

(Image credit: Fox)

I Am Always Amazed By The Random Categories

The first couple of seasons used more standard trivia categories. Things such as movies, basketball, and pets were picked. These are generic enough to allow many options, but also something that someone has to know well enough to outperform others. The Floor naming game always gradually increases difficulty. By Season 5, the categories have become broader. For example, pool party, handbags, seafood, and Lord of the Rings are just a few of the categories used this year.

The Lord of the Rings, in particular, is a very narrow topic, but with plenty of category options. An expert in this topic would have to know a lot about the books, movies, and the many popular characters to win that category. I love the idea that by the time The Floor reaches Season 20, there will be even more specific and fun questions, like TV shows starring Rob Lowe or something in that realm.

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I am also someone who has a lot of very specific interests that I know a lot about, but would never expect them to become part of a trivia category. For example, I would pick topics such as Marvel movies, Beauty and the Beast, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, WB shows of the late 90s and early 2000s, and so many other random categories.

I love that The Floor may allow me to show off my random niche expertise. Not many other trivia game shows blend geekdom, not just pop culture-related, and any hobbies or passions trivia perfectly.

(Image credit: Fox)

The Floor Builds Suspense That Makes Me Tune In Weekly

TV shows such as The Floor and Netflix’s What’s in the Box? realized the appeal of investing in contestants on TV game shows. TV shows like Jeopardy! prove that viewers enjoy rooting for trivia buffs . Many TV game show fans have iconic moments that they remember because they became invested in someone's winning journey. I remember when John Carpenter won Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? so well because it was exciting to watch his entire journey to that moment on the show.

You invest more in these contestants when you watch them play over multiple episodes. Therefore, The Floor makes you care who wins or loses. It’s an unpredictable game with a lot of contestants, so it doesn’t work in the same way a reality TV show works. These producers don’t have multiple episodes to create heroes and villains.

However, that can still happen naturally. We may only meet a player for an episode or two, but they create enough of an impression for viewers to know which contestants they want to see win or lose The Floor. Sometimes, The Floor ends an episode on a cliffhanger.

Someone will select a person, and we have to wait to see the outcome of their duel. Other episodes end with a contestant trying to decide whether they want to stay and compete or return to the floor. These cliffhangers work because sometimes we learn the relationship of the contestants, and that builds the anticipation. Sometimes a contestant has been playing well, and you want to know if that strike continues.

Also, the decision to stay or play matters because this can hurt someone’s chances of longevity on The Floor.

(Image credit: Fox)

Rob Lowe Is Extremely Charming On It

I have seen Rob Lowe in many TV shows and movies. He’s already charming on-screen in his many roles, but his natural goofy charm really shines through on The Floor. I think some people underestimate how hard it is to be a great game show host. Actors are good at many things, but that doesn’t mean they are naturally great hosts. I have witnessed many actors try hosting and struggle to bring the hosting charm.

Lowe doesn’t struggle with this at all. In fact, it almost feels like he should have been hosting his entire career. He’s so good at it. The Floor is a better show because the producers knew to get him as the host. Whatever the Rob Lowe fandom is called, add me to it. He has won me over from The Floor.

(Image credit: Fox)

The TV Show Evolves In Useful Ways That Show The Developers Care

The Floor has stayed fairly consistent with the quality and playfulness. However, it has made many small changes almost every season. Season 5 introduces a new twist that allows someone to block people from picking them in a duel. It’s called a Territory Freeze.

In previous seasons, The Floor introduced similar advantages, such as the ability to swap a category. These little changes have added to the game without fundamentally changing it. It’s the right kind of evolution. Something that improves the game without twisting it into something new.

It shows that The Floor producers care about the quality of their show.