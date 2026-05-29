I Didn't Expect Jenna Ortega's Admission About Her Big Struggle Every Season On The Wednesday Set
That is a tough one.
For two seasons now, Wednesday has been one of the best shows to binge on Netflix, and with Season 3 on the way (likely next year, rather than on the 2026 TV schedule), it really feels like Jenna Ortega has captured the spirit of the titular Addams Family character — balancing both the creepy and the kooky! So I was a bit surprised to hear the actress talk about the big struggle she still has each season playing Wednesday Addams.
Jenna Ortega is obviously not the first actress to play Morticia and Gomez Addams’ daughter, but the current version of the goth character is a bit older than the portrayals that came before her — allowing Wednesday more autonomy as she navigates the life of a teenager at Nevermore Academy. Ortega told the AP she gave a lot of thought to how to honor the past while still moving the character’s story forward. She said:
That’s a really interesting perspective, and she’s totally right. Kids may say the darndest things, but the same words in the mouth of a teenager aren’t going to be accepted in the same way.
Jenna Ortega seeks to offset that issue by injecting her character with a touch of whimsy. She continued:
We see this a lot through Wednesday’s friendship with Enid (Emma Myers). Their characters definitely didn’t understand each other when they first became roommates, but it’s become more and more obvious over the first two seasons (streaming with a Netflix subscription) how much they care about each other.
Jenna Ortega toed that line a little more in Season 2 with Agnes’ friendship story, as well as in her conflicts with her mother Morticia and other Nevermore students and faculty. The Scream actress admitted that finding the right balance is still a daily struggle, even with 16 episodes under her belt. Ortega said:
I appreciate that the actress puts so much thought and work into finding the right way to portray a teenage Wednesday Addams, and I can’t wait to see how she continues to grow in Wednesday Season 3.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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