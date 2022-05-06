Grey's Anatomy: Addison Returns To Seattle, But How Long Will She Stay After Surgery Setback?

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 18 episode “Should I Stay or Should I Go.”

Addison Montgomery was back in the halls of Grey Sloan , and boy was she a welcome addition on the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy. “Should I Stay or Should I Go” showed the consequences of Meredith ’s decision to accept David Hamilton ’s offer to work in Minnesota full time, and those consequences included nearly every person with veteran standing in the hospital acting like a child toward her. Addison may have saved the episode with her quippy one-liners, but after a tragedy in the operating room, how much longer will she stick around Seattle?

Addison (Kate Walsh) returned to check on her uterine transplant patient , who we found out was 11 weeks pregnant with her late husband’s baby. Having used the last of his sperm, she considered this her last chance. However, despite the lengths they went to to get rid of a dangerous blood clot without harming the mother or child, Addison realized after the procedure that there was no longer a fetal heartbeat. Both patient and surgeon were absolutely devastated , so what does that mean for Addison, and is she finished with her work at Grey Sloan?

When Kate Walsh announced she was returning to Grey’s Anatomy in its 18th season, she was confirmed for “multiple episodes,” but an exact number was never divulged. My guess is that Addison’s time in Seattle is not over. While this pregnancy failed — as important as it was to the patient — the transplanted uterus was able to be saved, so I think Addison’s got more work to do.

Also, there are only two episodes remaining before the Season 18 finale — and it’s a big one, as the finale also marks the medical drama’s 400th episode. It would be quite a shame to invite Kate Walsh back on the show after all this time and then have her character leave so close to such a milestone.

The show needs her anyway. Many times during “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” Addison was the lone voice of reason, as Richard continuously made snide remarks about loyalty and even reminisced about the days of teaching Addison and Derek (low blow, Richard!).

The seemingly unflappable Catherine showed her own frustrations in the most unprofessional way, as she stormed into the O.R. following Addison’s tough surgery and laid into Meredith for her decision to leave. Addison even got caught in the crossfire before loudly — and rightly — reminding everyone of the patient near them who had suffered real loss.

Meredith in the end decided to stay in Seattle — for now — because she could never really leave her hospital family in the lurch like that. Hopefully Grey’s Anatomy will allow Addison to make the same choice.