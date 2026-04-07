I Loved Connie Britton's Debut In Rooster, But Have Mixed Feelings For Her Comments About A Possible Return

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Rooster episode "Mr. Razzles." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Elizabeth has been a subject in Rooster since its very beginning, and finally, the audience got to see Greg's ex-wife make her big debut. Connie Britton's character showed up to help commemorate the building named in her honor, and it was yet another knockout casting by the series. (And one rooted in pop culture history, as it marked Britton's reunion with Spin City creator Bill Lawrence 25 years later.)

I loved Britton as Elizabeth and would love to see her in another episode on the 2026 TV schedule. Of course, the actress was asked directly when she might return to the critically acclaimed series, especially after her character's sudden exit. Unfortunately, though, I'm not sure what to feel about the answer.

Article continues below

Connie Britton Hints She May Return As Elizabeth

Elizabeth was fine hanging out with her ex-husband, right up until she learned Greg still had a portrait of the two of them from decades ago. Realizing he still hadn't moved on from their divorce, she quickly exited, though Connie Britton hinted to TVLine she may return to Rooster. When asked about whether Elizabeth was truly interested in the position of President of Ludlow College, as Walt feared, the actress said this:

I think, listen, of course, Elizabeth is going to say that. That's how she functions. And of course Walt is going to feel [threatened]. [John C. McGinley] makes me laugh so hard. Oh, my God. Every single thing he does is so funny. But as far as that goes, you'll just have to watch and see. That is definitely how she functions in the world.

At first, I thought Connie Britton was going to outright dismiss the idea of her character taking Walt's job. Then, toward the end, the answer felt more open-ended, which I would assume means that she will be back in a future episode. Could this be the end of Walt's tenure at Ludlow College?

I Would Hate To See Walt Ousted As President Of The University

Walt losing his job as President would mean less John C. McGinley on Rooster, which I think would be a mistake. Walt is one of the best characters on the show, and I would sorely miss everything from his in-office meetings to sauna sessions with various faculty members.

More On Rooster (Image credit: Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski/HBO and Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO) How Alan Ruck Kept Himself From Breaking While Sharing A Funny Rooster Scene With Steve Carell

At the same time, I can understand that McGinley's role in Rooster may get in the way of his return as Dr. Cox in the Scrubs revival, and vice versa. Fortunately, creator Bill Lawrence is at the head of both of those shows and might be able to ensure it isn't too much for the actor on both fronts, but who knows? Maybe the plan was for Walt to always be a one-season character and pave the way for Connie Britton's Elizabeth to be in a central role.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, Connie Britton also has a lot on her plate coming up. Variety reported last year that she will appear in the Hulu mystery series Phony. That could always impact her returning as Elizabeth in a more permanent capacity, but I'm just speculating at this point.

It may not have the references to The Office some are hoping for, but Rooster remains a hit for many thanks to Steve Carell and its wonderful cast. The show continues to deliver top drama and comedy on top of its superb acting, and I would love Connie Britton to be a bigger part of that. I'm just hoping the writers found a way to make it happen that doesn't remove John C. McGinley from the equation.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Watch Rooster, and other top-notch programming over on HBO Max right now. It already has, what I believe, to have the top shows of 2026 between this show and A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, so sign up today and catch up.

Rooster is on HBO on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET. We're halfway through Season 1 with so much happening already, I can't wait to see how the rest of the season plays out.