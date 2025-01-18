I Was Really Concerned About The New Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, But The Rebooted Series Won Me Over. Here's Why.

If you know me, you know that I love all types of television. Whether it's the best fantasy shows , the best sci-fi series, or just a great show to binge-watch on Netflix , I am always down for it. But there's one show that I seriously loved as a kid that has actually come back into my life as an adult.

And that's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

I used to love this show, and by love, I mean there were moments when I thought about reaching out to these people because I was always so jealous of not getting the same type of home renovations that Ty Pennington and his whole crew would do for them.

But, as I got older and learned more, I put this old series in the back of my mind. However, it was soon confirmed that Extreme Makeover: Home Edition would be coming back for a reboot (again), and I was instantly concerned. However…after watching the first couple of episodes, I have to say it's won me over as a formerly worried fan. Here is why.

(Image credit: Endemol USA)

The First Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Caused Family's To Sell Their Homes

The biggest issue with the first version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is that it took things to the max. Think of the most extreme redesign you could think of, and then amplify it.

While they didn't build mansions for these people, the construction crew would come in, knock down the house, cause a whole ruckus, and then create these huge homes that ended up leading to higher bills and property taxes, and other problems.

This was a big issue. I know that from the outside, all of these houses probably look really cool, as they did to me as a small child. But a Vice TV series, Dark Side of Reality TV, explored how these new additions and costly changes to the house really ruined a lot of families' lives (via Realtor.com ).

I mean, one family was even forced to borrow money and try to shut down half the house because the bills were too high (their electric bill was $2,200) but ended up selling the house down the line. They weren't making realistic homes to live in, and that's what made me really concerned about the reboot – initially.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Reboot Focuses More On Organization And Realistic Standards

I'm an organized girl—I have been and always will be. I love making lists, putting things in their place, and making my life look like it's put together. Truthfully, that is what this new reboot focuses on.

It doesn't turn these houses into large homes that are nearly impossible to pay for. The new hosts, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit fame, make it a priority to create a new home with their construction team that is not only functional but doable.

Instead of rebuilding the owners' houses, they usually have them moved to a different area where a fresh home is built. Then, they make homes that actually look like normal houses—with normal kitchens, bedrooms, and just normal things.

But what makes this version even better is that it prioritizes organization. It makes sure everything is in its proper spot, adds little cubbies that hide devices, makes things multi-functional, and creates homes that truly feel like home instead of just giant mega-mansions.

(Image credit: ABC)

The New Hosts Make An Effort To DeClutter More Than Ever Before

I know that we love to spend time watching the best rom-coms to distract us from our lives or check out the best shows on Amazon as a break from everything, but in this version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, I absolutely love that they don't give the family a break.

In the former show, they would usually send the family on a trip to Disney World, and the construction team would handle the rest. With this version, the hosts actively put the family to work in their "Edit Zone," a warehouse that goes through everything in their homes to have the family sort out what they want to keep and what they want to give away.

Ya'll, I don't think you understand how amazing this is. Not only is it teaching responsibility for clutter and so much more, but it's a way to keep the family more actively involved in the building of the house and aids them even more in the future. That's fantastic.

(Image credit: ABC)

I Can Realistically See Each Family Living In Their Homes Afterwards

Look, there are so many shows out there to watch if you want to get organized or feel inspired. Heck, there's something for everyone – even if you want to learn how to cook, there are shows.

But, there is just something about this show that I love so much more. Not only will it inspire the audience to get organized and go through their own items—like I plan to do this weekend—but it's just realistic.

It's so rare nowadays that we see a home renovation and seriously think that the people can just live there without facing massive new bills because of the upgrades. This is the show that proves it can be done. I can actually see these people living in these homes, and that's just beautiful.

Maybe it's just me maturing with time and realizing that the original series had its problems, but I have not overlooked the amount of heart and effort that was poured into this reboot. And, I really hope that we keep getting more of it.