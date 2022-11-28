If You Wondered What Else Blake Shelton Might Do After The Voice Retirement, He's Already Crushing The Hallmark Game And More

There’s no doubt that country music star Blake Shelton has helped to make The Voice a reality singing competition worth watching over the years. His patented blend of successfully coaching singers to winning seasons and adding lots of funny moments to each show is certainly one thing that has kept viewers coming back for more, so fans (and Carson Daly) were absolutely saddened at the start of Season 22 when he announced that he’d be leaving his chair-turning role on the popular series. And, if you’re wondering what the “God’s Country” singer might do after he leaves the NBC hit, he’s already killing the Hallmark movies game and more.

What Else Is Blake Shelton Doing As He Leaves The Voice?

As of this writing, Gwen Stefani’s country music loving husband has spent 12 years, over 500 episodes , and nearly 22 full seasons helping dozens of up and coming musical acts hone their talent and, in several cases, win their season of the show and/or go on to notable careers doing what they love. While he’s been a successful singer in his own right since 2001, his reign as a very public person will be far from over when he relinquishes his coaching duties at the end of this season. Shelton just celebrated a win with the debut of his Hallmark movie, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, which he posted about on Instagram . Take a look!

What you’re seeing there is the cast of the film, which just hit Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Saturday as part of its Miracles of Christmas lineup, which featured a special appearance from country singer Tenille Townes, who made her acting debut in the movie alongside stars Tyler Hynes and Holland Roden. If you’re not someone who watches all of the upcoming Hallmark movies every year, though, you might not realize that this is far from The Voice joker’s only time executive producing a film for one of the family-focused channels.

The movie is actually the latest in a franchise based on his song , “Time for Me to Come Home,” which he wrote with his mother, Dorothy Shackleford, in 2012. His mom later turned the story of that song into a novel, which led Shelton to translate that idea into a movie for Hallmark. Including the recently released film, there are now five movies, which started with Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas in 2018.

And, this recent, sweet Christmas movie success isn’t the only thing on his plate right now, either. The “Nobody But You” singer has also been hard at work on music to help everyone celebrate the holidays, and has released an all new super deluxe version of his 2012 album, Cheers, It’s Christmas, which he also gave some love to on social media:

