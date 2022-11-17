Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Why Blake Shelton Is Leaving The Voice And Whether She'll Return Without Him

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seem to be enjoying their time on The Voice together, as the first husband and wife to serve on the coaching panel. The two have shared some sweet moments , even when they’ve had to battle it out against each other and had their marriage tested by Carson Daly . However, it looks like this will be a one-time thing, as Shelton will exit the show after Season 23. The No Doubt frontwoman got real about the reasons her husband is hanging up his hat after over a decade, and addressed if we might still see her on the show in future seasons.

The “Just a Girl” singer told Extra she feels sorry for fans of The Voice who will miss seeing Blake Shelton coach singers through the NBC competition, whilst trolling everyone around him . But she pointed out that the show, on top of his own music career, keeps him so busy, and the country star just wants to be able to spend time on other things. Stefani said:

I think he just wants more time. I don't know if people realize, if he's doing two seasons a year, in between that he's touring. So he actually has two teams at the same time at a certain point. So they overlap. It's a lot of brain power. It's a lot of time away from the family, those kinds of things. I think he just got to a point, he just wants time at his ranch, time to do the other things he loves to do. I'm totally speaking for you Blake, sorry. I'm married to you so I can say whatever I want.

Questions started to rise in 2021 regarding how long Blake Shelton would stay on the show . The Voice celebrated its 10th anniversary, and as the only coach to have been there since the beginning, the “No Body” singer indicated his exit was “not too far down the road.” HIs priorities overall seem to have changed since marrying Gwen Stefani. The couple celebrated their first anniversary this summer, and he’s even talked about his country music career nearing its end .

Gwen Stefani met Blake Shelton when she joined The Voice coaching panel in Season 7. She’s come and gone over the past eight years, as fans got to watch their relationship develop in front of their eyes, but she will not be back for Shelton’s final season. Kelly Clarkson will return to the competition to reignite her rivalry with the cowboy , and they’ll be joined by newcomers Chance the Rapper and NIall Horan. However, is there a chance we might see Stefani on a future season, without her husband? She said:

I have no idea. Every season I have been on the show, it’s like a last-minute, ‘You want to come back?’ and I’m like, ‘Duh! Why’d you wait so long to call me? You know I love this show.’ … Yes, ask me back, I will come back. It would be really weird without Blake though. I don’t even know what would happen.

The ‘90s ska rocker has already said The Voice feels different now that they’re married , so I can’t imagine what it would be like for her to do a season without Blake Shelton. For now, though, they’ve got the rest of Season 22, which has reached the live portion of competition , and Gwen Stefani may just see her team facing off against Team Blake in the finale .