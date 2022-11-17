Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Why Blake Shelton Is Leaving The Voice And Whether She'll Return Without Him
I want to see Gwen take over as the show's resident troll.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seem to be enjoying their time on The Voice together, as the first husband and wife to serve on the coaching panel. The two have shared some sweet moments, even when they’ve had to battle it out against each other and had their marriage tested by Carson Daly. However, it looks like this will be a one-time thing, as Shelton will exit the show after Season 23. The No Doubt frontwoman got real about the reasons her husband is hanging up his hat after over a decade, and addressed if we might still see her on the show in future seasons.
The “Just a Girl” singer told Extra she feels sorry for fans of The Voice who will miss seeing Blake Shelton coach singers through the NBC competition, whilst trolling everyone around him. But she pointed out that the show, on top of his own music career, keeps him so busy, and the country star just wants to be able to spend time on other things. Stefani said:
Questions started to rise in 2021 regarding how long Blake Shelton would stay on the show. The Voice celebrated its 10th anniversary, and as the only coach to have been there since the beginning, the “No Body” singer indicated his exit was “not too far down the road.” HIs priorities overall seem to have changed since marrying Gwen Stefani. The couple celebrated their first anniversary this summer, and he’s even talked about his country music career nearing its end.
Gwen Stefani met Blake Shelton when she joined The Voice coaching panel in Season 7. She’s come and gone over the past eight years, as fans got to watch their relationship develop in front of their eyes, but she will not be back for Shelton’s final season. Kelly Clarkson will return to the competition to reignite her rivalry with the cowboy, and they’ll be joined by newcomers Chance the Rapper and NIall Horan. However, is there a chance we might see Stefani on a future season, without her husband? She said:
The ‘90s ska rocker has already said The Voice feels different now that they’re married, so I can’t imagine what it would be like for her to do a season without Blake Shelton. For now, though, they’ve got the rest of Season 22, which has reached the live portion of competition, and Gwen Stefani may just see her team facing off against Team Blake in the finale.
The Voice continues at 8 p.m. ET Monday, November 21, with the Top 13 performances. Also check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what other shows are premiering before the end of the year.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
- 5