The Voice’s Gwen Stefani Reveals What She First Thought Of Blake Shelton’s Country Twang

It’s been fun to see Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s first season together as husband and wife on The Voice. The adorable couple, who celebrated their first anniversary in July , has kind of flip-flopped between teaming up against their fellow coaches and reveling in the intra-couple competition. Either way, the audience continues to get a front-row seat to their always-amusing dynamic. On the third night of Blind Auditions, Stefani made a hilarious admission regarding preconceived notions about Shelton before they met, revealing to first-time coach Camila Cabello that she wasn't necessarily convinced Shelton’s country accent was the real deal.

Camila Cabello’s debut season on The Voice has her sat in the Big Red Chair next to Blake Shelton , for better or worse. Concerned that being in such close proximity might lead her to pick up some of the cowboy’s twang, the “Havana” singer asked Gwen Stefani if she'd encountered that problem herself. This led to the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s amusing confession that she thought he was talking like that for show. Stefani said:

I used to be like, ‘When are you going to stop talking like that? Like, that’s so fake.' And then it actually, then it was like his real voice, so I kind of got used to it.

With Gwen Stefani being from California, I can’t imagine she ran into too many drawl-heavy cowboys from Oklahoma, and she must have thought the accent was part of his whole schtick. It's not entirely outside the norm for those hoping to make it in Nashville. Imagine her surprise when she found out it was authentic!

The No Doubt frontwoman may have been mistaken about Blake Shelton where that particular aspect was concerned, but the country singer himself has admitted to being pretty clueless about Gwen Stefani before getting to know her on The Voice Season 7, which aired back in 2014. He said that spent his whole life never understanding that oranges played such a big role in No Doubt’s music videos and album art because they were from Orange County. It remains unclear whether or not he recognized his then-girlfriend’s music when a contestant auditioned with her song “Cool” in 2016.

Blake Shelton said he loves having his wife on The Voice with him, because that’s at least one person he doesn’t have to worry about in terms of arch rivalries. John Legend took over the Big Red Chair that was previously used by Adam Levine ( not to be confused with Adam Devine ) and Kelly Clarkson, and he’s ready to take on the OG coach. Camila Cabello, however, might be a force for all three of the other mentors, as through three nights, she’s secured the most four-chair turns, and the most team members overall thus far.