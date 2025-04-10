The Conners' Lecy Goranson Talked Me Through Working With 'Top Dog' John Goodman On What I Thought Was Dan And Becky's Harshest Fight Yet
Fights like that sting like no other.
Spoiler warning for anyone who hasn’t caught up with The Conners’ latest episode on ABC or streaming next-day with a Hulu subscription.
The final season of The Conners is somehow already half over, and it’s thus far delivered the traditional mix of heavy family moments with gallows humor and fun guest stars like the punch-taking Seth Green and Laurie Metcalf’s real-life daughter Zoe Perry. The latest episode, “Applications, Accusations and a Man-Bag,” delivered an all-timer of an argument between Becky and Dan, and star Lecy Goranson talked to CInemaBlend about bringing that crushing scene to life opposite John Goodman.
Lecy Goranson Shares High Praise For Longtime Co-Star John Goodman
The final season’s overarching story focuses on the forever-downbeat family’s only possible shot at a financial windfall through a legal battle centered on Roseanne’s pharma-related death. Reopening old wounds has put a strain on the entire family, with Dan understandably taking longer than anyone to see the presumed upsides.
Because maybe Dan had something to get off of his chest that was similar to feelings roiling inside Becky, and each shouted piercing daggers of blame at the other for not seeing the obvious signs of Roseanne’s pill addiction. When I asked Lecy Goranson about taking on such a heartbreaking father-daughter fight, she gave her longtime co-star John Goodman credit where it was due, saying:
It's wild to see just how far the two actors have come since the earliest years of Roseanne, which goes a long way in adding all the built-in emotion of seeing such a scene play out. And on a sitcom, no less, where it's all in the performances and not fancy camerawork or heartstring-tugging music.
- 'I Love Johnny': The Conners' Sara Gilbert And Jay R. Ferguson Share Thoughts On Johnny Galecki's David That Keep My Hopes Alive For A Return
- I Asked The Conners Ames McNamara What He's Learned Most About Acting From John Goodman (In Front Of The Man Himself), And It's A Solid Answer
Lecy Goranson On Becky And Dan's Big Fight
Anyone who's had a particularly memorable fight with a beloved family member — be it biological, spouse, partner, etc. — knows that for all the shared good-nature, there's often also a dark side that rears its ugly, candid scalp. Leading to moments like Dan bluntly calling Becky out for having been too drunk all the time to notice her own mother was going over the edge.
Lecy Goranson spoke to going "there" with Becky and Dan, saying:
Not that Dan is wholly to blame here, since Becky wasn't exactly pulling punches either by pointing out how much closer he was to the situation as her husband. But there's really no right or wrong, only being human, which Goranson tapped into in saying:
She also shared that one other element that helps the actors hit those non-comedic high notes when filming is the relatively large number of people both making and watching it happen.
Obviously we're talking about The Conners, which doesn't veer from its multicam format in either scene length or episode length. But while watching that scene play out, it didn't really help knowing that laughs were coming, because I wanted them to land right then and there to interrupt the harshness.
To that end, Lecy Goranson championed The Conners for being a network comedy that never balks at bringing a relatable edge to its stories. In her words:
One of many TV shows ending in 2025, The Conners airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully Dan and Becky got all those icky feelings out of their system, and it's all hugs and good fortune from here on out. This black cat crossing my path probably isn't a good omen, though...
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
