The Conners' Lecy Goranson Gave Me Her Thoughts On Putting Roseanne's Death Back In Focus For The Final Season

News
By published

Only three episodes left!

Becky smiling in red zippered hoodie on The Conners Season 7
(Image credit: ABC)

"Easy come, easy go" isn't necessarily an adage that readily applies to the Conner family, for whom the troubles never end. But on its way to joining other TV shows ending their runs in 2025, The Conners has allowed a glimmer of financial hope to surface, albeit on the other side of an emotional rubicon stemming back to the medication-related death of matriarch Roseanne.

That particular thematic throughline led to one of The Conners' biggest fights yet between Becky and Dan, and one can only hope their harsh finger-pointing regarding Roseanne's death was the most vitriolic this final season will get. When Lecy Goranson spoke with CinemaBlend about that dramatic tipping point, I asked how she felt about putting Roseanne's death back in the spotlight for this final season, and here's what she told me:

I thought it was really moving and powerful, and really smart on the writers part. And it just felt right.

Honestly, it's hard to think of a more applicable way for the Conner family to find fortune than for them to have to first return to their biggest traumas. But it's clear that both Becky and Dan (and likely others) have stored away feelings of guilt, shame and blame for enough years that it's all in danger of boiling over.

But if they're able to actually land a courtroom victory here by proving that Roseanne was being taken advantage of by the phramaceutical industry, and that the people in charge of her healthcare were legally to blame for allowing her overdose to even be a possibility, that could possibly start the full-on healing process where Dan and his kids can let go of some of their more negative feelings.

It's still very much a battle for now, however, and Lecy Goranson talked about how The Conners has always been more than just a traditional sitcom in the way that its titular clan suffers the way real families do. In her words:

As we know, whether things are tied up with a bow on a sitcom, that's not what happens in real life. These things, - family events, traumas, powerful things that happen in families - have long-term effects. And I think that there was a real sense of injustice what happened to Roseanne. And I think it's, it's very much aligned with the Connors to have kind of a David and Goliath situation, and want to battle the giant.

To be sure, the sitcom hasn’t ever let Roseanne’s death and legacy fall too far into the background over the years. From Dan’s struggles to stave off foreclosure to low-key reveals about her unseen habits to bringing back Natalie West’s Crystal Anderson and other former Roseanne familiars. And while fans are very familiar with how the mothership sitcom handled its titular family enjoying a financial wellspring via a dreamed lottery win, I can only hope The Conners sticks its landing a bit less awkwardly.

I mean, it’s still gonna be awkward in the way that Darlene and Becky will be around to make the darkest comments possible whether they come out of this richer or poorer.

Find out what happens going into The Conners series finale, which is set to air as a two-parter on Wednesday, April 23, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.

Nick Venable
Nick Venable
Assistant Managing Editor

Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper.  Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

‘You May Lose Your Fan Favorite’: Chicago Fire’s Eamonn Walker Explained How Serious The Crisis Had To Be To Bring In Boden, And I’m Nervous

The Stars Of Black Mirror’s Common People Have Their Own Theories On What That Bleak Ending Really Means, And I Loved Seeing Them Figure It Out In Real Time

Marvel Fans Think Thunderbolts*' Recent Trailer Confirmed Another Hero, And I Think They’re Onto Something
See more latest
Most Popular
Alexei, Bucky, John, Ava and Yelena in Thunderbolts*
Marvel Fans Think Thunderbolts*' Recent Trailer Confirmed Another Hero, And I Think They’re Onto Something
Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) has a conversation in The Substance, while Anora Mikheeva speaks in Anora
I Don’t Know Why I Knew, But I Did’: Demi Moore On Realizing Mikey Madison Was Going To Win The Oscar Over Her, And How She Felt When It Happened
amanda seyfriend during an etalk interview for ctv
Amanda Seyfried Drops F-Bomb Defending Nepo Babies From The Haters
Whoopi Goldberg pointing fingers in The View
'We Don’t Do That Here': Whoopi Goldberg Shares Her Guess For Why Some People Want The View Taken Off Of Television
Ken Jennings on Jeopardy!
Ken Jennings Just Addressed One Of Jeopardy Fans' Biggest Questions, And I Love That It's Got Nothing To Do With Trivia Or Money
Joanna Gaines in a kitchen
Joanna Gaines Has A New Show That I Think Fixer Upper Fans Will Be Excited About
Donald Trump in an overcoat giving direction to Kevin in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Home Alone 2's Director Calls Donald Trump's Cameo His 'Albatross.' Why He 'Can't Cut It'
Jelly Roll as Noah and Billy Burke as Vince Leone on Fire Country.
After Seeing Jelly Roll On Fire Country, I'm Very Moved By The Story Behind How He Got A Role On The Show
Rita looks uneasy greeting Serena in New Bethlehem.
After The Handmaid’s Tale’s Latest New Bethlehem Episode I’m Seriously Worried About Rita
Catherine O&#039;Hara as Gail on The Last of Us Season 2 premiere.
After The Last Of Us’ Catherine O’Hara Makes A Major Claim About Filming Season 2’s Eugene Episode, I’m Gonna Need Some Of Gail's Stash