AI Just Reimagined The Harry Potter Cast As If They Were Disney Characters, And I Can’t Unsee Draco Malfoy As Peter Pan

AI continues to work its magic showing how the Harry Potter cast would look as other iconic characters. We’ve already seen hilarious examples, like if they were reimagined for The Office , sporting swim trunks for Baywatch and the lead characters of Harry’s Anatomy . This time around, the Hogwarts students are reimagined as Disney characters, and I can’t unsee Draco Malfoy as Peter Pan.

The Harry Potter cast spent a decade portraying magical characters who performed useful spells fighting dark sorcery in the Wizarding World. Still, it would be interesting to see how the British cast would look as other types of magical characters like those from Walt Disney Animation Studios films . Well, no need to imagine as @the_wizarding_community posted on Instagram AI-generated photos of your favorite Harry Potter actors as Disney characters, and I can’t unsee Draco Malfoy’s Disney character:

Is that really Draco Malfoy as Peter Pan?! Donning brown hair and a green tunic? Now, if only that was a full-body photo so I can see our favorite Slytherin in those tights! Would The Lost Boys be Malfoy’s sidekicks Crabbe and Goyle? Snape would make a good Captain Hook if he was among the photos. I feel like optioning a reimagined movie of this unique concept.

This is just too unbelievable to imagine Malfoy flying around in pixie dust and singing joyful tunes. But just like Draco Malfoy always had a trick up his sleeve, maybe his Peter Pan counterpart isn’t all that different. Plus, they both look great in green.

While there were plenty of Disney characters I couldn’t make out, like Daniel Radcliffe’s or Matthew Lewis’, I did have a lot of favorite Harry Potter/Disney mashups from the photos. For instance, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as Disney’s Frozen characters Anna and Kristoff are perfect. Just like how the Kingdom of Arendelle characters started off on the wrong foot, Ron and Hermione weren’t exactly the best pals when they first met until their friendship with Harry and each other brought them closer.

I also loved seeing Katie Leung as Mulan. Considering what a small part she had as Cho Chang in the fantasy series and not getting to see much spell-casting from her, playing a brave warrior would have been a delight to see. But, my all-time favorite AI character was seeing Evanna Lynch as Rapunzel. As the two both have long, beautiful blonde hair, it’s an ideal match. Especially as Luna Lovegood always had a wide look of innocence, it would fit Rapunzel’s curious and whimsical nature.

Seeing the Harry Potter cast as Disney characters truly brings a little magic to your day. Not to mention, you won't be able to shake seeing Draco Malfoy in his Peter Pan attire. His signature smirk and playful nature would work as the Neverland resident, but he'd need to defeat Captain Hook with a wand instead of a sword.