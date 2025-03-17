AI Reimagined The Friends Cast If They Were Gym Rats, And Fans Are All Making The Same Funny Comment About Joey

These guys didn't quit the gym!

Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) eats chips in the Friends episode &quot;The One with the Rumor.&quot;
(Image credit: Max)

For the past 30 years that we’ve been enjoying Friends — one of the best sitcoms of all time — a lot has been said about how often the six main characters sat around drinking coffee at Central Perk rather than working. Another big question should have been how they managed to stay in shape despite rarely working out. The magic of A.I. has now reimagined our Friends as gym rats, and fans have some pretty clever reactions, including a great Joey callback.

Over the course of its 10 seasons (which can be streamed with a Max subscription), we saw hints of the group working on their fitness. One of Phoebe’s most hilarious moments involved her and Rachel going for a run, and Monica was determined to help Chandler lose a few pounds in Season 5. This Instagram post, however, takes things to a whole other level with the A.I. Check it out:

Why does Rachel (or A.I.’s version of Jennifer Aniston) look like she went full beast mode with Kim Kardashian’s trainer? Meanwhile, it looks like Courteney Cox’s Monica is ready to star in her own action movie franchise.

Then there’s Joey. Friends fans know how much Joey liked to eat, and despite this A.I. image of Matt LeBlanc’s soap opera actor looking quite juiced, fans like @sr9el came to the comments of the above post to recall one Season 10 quote where, after being shamed by Rachel’s sister Amy (Christina Applegate in her iconic guest role) over some pizza, Joey shouted:

I’m curvy and I like it!

I mean, don’t you remember how contentious a relationship Joey had with his weights? (“Damn you, 15s!”)

The above quote from “The One Where Rachel’s Sister Babysits” pops up quite a few times under the A.I. post, but it was far from the only clever retort. Many people (including @sofiamelone_ and @ ___bad90s_) recalled “The One With the Ballroom Dancing,” where Chandler (Matthew Perry) tried to get out of his gym membership:

I wanna quit the gym!

In this A.I. alternate universe, Chandler couldn’t leave Ross without a spotter, and Ross clearly couldn’t say no to Maria, the Lycra spandex covered gym treat. However, fans were a little weary of the powerful paleontologist, saying:

  • That’s clearly Russ. – ashleygreen026
  • That ain’t Ross that’s Russ – youngsavagemydude

A.I. certainly does have a way of making the characters look just a little bit off — much like David Schwimmer’s alternate ego in Season 2’s “The One With Russ.” My favorite part of the Ross image is the picture of himself that’s eerily popping out of the picture frame behind him. Yikes.

Last but not least, there’s Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe, who looks like she’s been doing a lot more than just running away from Satan (the neighbor’s dog). Instagram user @_cnnr_0818_ might have won the comments with this simple but effective edit to Phoebe’s name, writing:

Phoebe BUFFay 😩

There are definitely instances of the misuse of artificial intelligence, but sometimes the technology can be used for some frivolous fun, like imagining the Harry Potter cast as Grey’s Anatomy doctors or as stars of The Office.

If seeing Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe and Monica as gym rats has you craving re-runs, you can stream all 10 seasons on Max, including Friends’ most ridiculous episodes.

