I'm Worried One Dancing With The Stars Contestant Will Go Home On Disney Night Because Of Their Song Choice

It's clear Julia Stiles is on the elimination bubble of Dancing With The Stars, after guest judge Shirley Ballas gave her a 4 on Halloween Night. While there's always a chance for competitors to bounce back after an off week, I think her song choice for Disney Night is only going to help her get sent home this week.

The song list for Disney Night dropped ahead of the annual episode on the 2026 TV schedule, and there are some questionable picks. Julia and Ezra Sosa's choice might be the strangest of them all, because I think plenty of fans will have something to say about a Hamilton song slipping through.

(Image credit: Disney)

Doing A Hamilton Song On Disney Night Is Questionable

I know that Disney loves to remind us that Hamilton is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription, but it is not a stage production that originated from the House of Mouse. I'm sure that's why Julia and Ezra were allowed to pick "Satisfied" for their upcoming performance, but that doesn't make it any less aggravating.

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There are too many good Disney movies to include a song from a project that doesn't originate from the studio. While it's true that contestants and pros have limited control over the songs they get during a season via a questionnaire, clearly that had to fill out something that ranked it high on the list to get it. Is Dancing With The Stars' Disney night just another vehicle for the company to cross-promote its other brands? Absolutely, but including a dance number for something that isn't inherently from it really kills the vibe.

(Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

Julia's Run Out Of Tributes To Help Boost Her Popularity

It feels like the writing is on the wall for Julia Stiles on Dancing With The Stars. Now that viewers have seen her pay homage to Save The Last Dance as well as her tribute to Heath Ledger, they're now more concerned about her actual dancing.

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Stiles had a standout performance with her contemporary dance and scored all nines. That said, when it comes to more traditional dances, she's struggled tremendously and hovered toward the bottom of the leaderboard most of the competition.

With the exception of Tatyana Ali, the rest of the Dancing With The Stars contestants are leaps and bounds ahead of her. Just from talking to various people who are watching this season, there seems to be a growing desire to keep Tatyana in the competition and let Julia's run come to an end.

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We're deep into DWTS Season 35, so it's inevitable that favorites are going to go home. Only the best of the best should be in the finale, and if they aren't, the audience and judges have failed. As such, I think it's curtains for Julia this week, unless she puts on a truly stellar performance.

Disney Night is on ABC and Disney+ on November 2nd. Make note of the fact that it's a Monday night, as network television will be taken over by the midterm election results.