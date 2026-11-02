Someone Asked Jack Lowden About Possibly Playing James Bond: ‘You Either Become A Leading Man Or You Don’t’
The search for the next Bond actor is still going.
Few movie franchises have had the cultural impact of the James Bond movies. Generations grew up watching 007 on the big screen (with the movies currently streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription), and all eyes are on what Denis Villeneuve will do with the developing 26th film. Specifically, who will play James. There are a number of names being tossed around online, and someone recently asked Jack Lowden about taking up the martini and pistol as the beloved MI6 agent.
No Time To Die's tragic ending brought an end to Daniel Craig's Bond movies, opening the door for someone else to take the mantle. Folks have been taking bets on who might play Bond next, and Lowden is just one such choice. In an interview with GQ he was asked about the online discourse, saying:
While he's not adding his own commentary to the situation, it sounds like Lowden has seen Gary Oldman's comments that he's on the shortlist to play 007. He seems to appreciate anyone considering him for a major role, yet alone something as big as James Bond. We'll just have to see who ends up playing that iconic character next, and whether or not it's the Slow Horses star.
Later in the same interview, Jack Lowden spoke more about his career, and aging in the entertainment industry. The actor, who is now 36 years old, spoke about his age changes the way people perceive him. When asked by the journalist about reaching the era when "You either become a leading man or you don't," Lowden said this:
Luckily that process has opened him up to new roles, and now he's a popular choice online to replace Daniel Craig as 007. Whether or not he actually get passed the baton remains to be seen, but the fact that he's allegedly on the short list is a testament to his talent and starpower.
As a reminder, Oldman's comments about Lowden came from an appearance on Global TV’s The Morning Show . He gushed about his Slow Horses co-star possibly getting the role saying:
Clearly Lowden has Oldman's endorsement. Now that I think of it, it's surprising that the Oppenheimer actor never actually appeared in a Bond movie. I feel like he would have been a great antagonist for 007, especially considering his villainous roles in projects like Lost in Space and (especially) Air Force One. My FOMO is through the roof.
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While we wait for Bond 26 casting news, folks can watch Slow Horses on Apple TV as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if Oldman gets his wish and his co-star gets to land the career-changing role.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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