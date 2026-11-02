One Producer Gets Honest About Elon Musk’s Big Bang Theory And Young Sheldon Cameos
What's it like when a billionaire rolls up to your set?
Both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon welcomed various guest stars over the course of their respective runs. And, in some cases, they managed to get some seriously high-profile individuals. One such person who holds the distinction of having been on both shows is Elon Musk. Now, as the heavily reviewed Musk documentary continues its run in theaters, EP Steve Holland is speaking about the experience of working with the Tesla head honcho.
While Musk appeared in both of the aforementioned sitcoms, his TBBT appearance in "The Platonic Permutation" involved multiple lines of dialogue. Holland recalled the filming day in Jessica Radloff's Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy (via USA Today). Essentially, Holland's first thoughts on the performance set the tone for how filming went:
Readers can watch the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and I doubt they'll disagree. Elon Musk's scene with Howard Wolowitz at a soup kitchen is fairly lengthy and longer than many other Big Bang Theory cameos I've seen in the past. Apparently, Holland and crew learned their lesson when the businessman was brought on for Young Sheldon two years later, as that cameo featured far fewer speaking lines.
Holland continued talking about working with Musk and recalled the SpaceX founder having trouble reciting his lines. Eventually, he did get it, however, and when he got a response, that turned things around:
Musk has made a handful of appearances in movies and TV over the years, but this is one of the rare times I've heard about the experience of working with him. It doesn't sound too different than what any non-actor would do on the set of a show, which isn't necessarily a bad thing!
I don't think Musk has ever claimed to be an accomplished actor or worthy of his own starring role in a blockbuster on the 2026 movie schedule. For what it's worth, Steve Holland finished by stating that he found Elon Musk easy to work with, and that he had a good sense of humor:
Not to get too political, but I'm not so sure Elon Musk would appear on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage these days, what with TBBT co-creator Chuck Lorre feuding with the Trump administration. That drama aside, it also feels as though Musk's acting days are over, as he hasn't had any major TV or movie gigs since he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021. I also don't imagine he'd accept an invite to host that show again, but I could always be wrong.
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For now, it seems like Musk is content promoting Tesla's flying Roadster, and other scientific developments involving space. That's fine by me, because I'm not sure how he'd fit into the '90s setting of Georgie & Mandy as well as Jay Leno did.
Catch old episodes of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon in syndication, or stream them on HBO Max and Netflix.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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