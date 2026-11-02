I'm A Star Trek Fan, But I'd Never Heard This Cool Story About Patrick Stewart Showing Up On Jeremy Clarkson's Set
He was really excited to drive that car.
The sudden news of Patrick Stewart's death sparked a litany of tributes to the actor. And, as part of that, celebrities have been sharing personal stories about working with Stewart. Admittedly, I wasn't expecting Jeremy Clarkson to enter the fold and share an anecdote about Stewart. However, this Star Trek fan completely forgot Stewart was on Top Gear and didn't know the behind-the-scenes story about him reporting to set.
Stewart was a guest on the second season of the Top Gear reboot, and as Clarkson said on X, the Captain Picard actor was pretty excited to be a part of the show. He also showed up with so little fanfare that the show's crew mistook him as a common worker there to deliver a package. But, as Clarkson explained, Stewart did something to make his status known:
Fortunately, Stewart's line landed him on the stage, and he was able to participate in the episode. He ended up driving a Suzuki Liana around the test track and ultimately beat the late Sir Michael Gambon's lap time. Stewart took a lot of pride in that, despite mentioning he had a good deal of respect for Gambon.
With this BTS info in mind, I took the time to rewatch Patrick Stewart's interview on Top Gear and learned where his obsession with cars began. His family was poor growing up, and as such, they didn't have a car of their own. There was one family on his street that owned a Jaguar, and the X-Men icon actually ended up dating their daughter.
The Shakespearean actor had a grand time on Top Gear, which made it surprising that he never found the time to pop up on the show again. Granted, Stewart kept pretty busy over the years, so maybe just never had the chance to between all the acting roles he was taking on?
Circling back to Clarkson's story about Patrick Stewart's arrival, though, I'm not the least bit surprised by it. Most stories I've heard from actors and actresses as of late point to Stewart being a very polite and low-key kind of guy, but he did have occasional and humorous outbursts. He also liked to occasionally wrestle on the set of Star Trek: The Next Generation (which I would pay to see footage of).
As for Top Gear, the show isn't currently in production at The BBC, though the network does have plans to revive it. The show's spiritual successor, The Grand Tour, is available to stream on Prime Video and worth a watch for those who enjoy the format. I enjoy watching it every now and then, even if I prefer watching Star Trek if given the choice between the two.
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CinemaBlend continues to offer condolences to the family and friends of Sir Patrick Stewart as he's laid to rest. It's my hope that like Jeremy Clarkson, fans continue to celebrate Stewart's life and share fun stories about him.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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