Witney Carson (Who Is Pregnant) Absolutely Crushed Her ‘Fat Thor’ Halloween Costume

Witney Carson just blew viewers away by competing on this season of Dancing with the Stars during her second trimester of pregnancy. Since she and her partner, Guillermo Rodriguez, were eliminated during Super Bowl night, Carson has been officially putting her focus on preparing for the arrival of her third baby. But that didn’t stop her from showing up for this year’s family Halloween costume. The category was Avengers, and she was electrifying as “Fat Thor”.

The beauty of Halloween is it’s a day where a person can be anyone or anything. For this year's holiday, Witney Carson’s two boys dressed up as Spider-Man and Captain America, and the DWTS pro opted for the Avengers: Endgame iteration of Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder, who's best known as “Fat Thor” by fans. Check out the amazing costume reveal:

This is so good! In general, it's also so funny and clever for her to channel the version Thor who has let himself go and lost his abs following defeat at the hands of Thanos. I mean, she essentially found the perfect hack for walking around her neighborhood with her kids while in PJs and a robe while six months pregnant, and matching with them. And, by the looks of it, fans are loving it. Just check out these comments:

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“YOU'VE WON HALLOWEEN!!!”

“Boy mom win of the year 👏”

“the little hammer has taken me out 🔨😂”

“I did this 2 years ago when I was 39 weeks pregnant 😂 baby was born November 1st lol”

“The best! I did this a week before having my son last year!”

It seems that as a pregnancy costume, “Fat Thor” has been quite popular as of late, and I love to see it. Funny enough, Hemsworth actually previously said that putting on the fat suit for Endgame actually helped him understand his own wife’s pregnancies better. When the Australian actor wore the suit during the film shoot, people would apparently come up to him and rub his stomach.

Elsewhere, this Halloween has had the likes of JLo going as Barbarella and Zendaya completely channelling Halle Berry, but it’s hard to top how these Avengers Assemble! Here’s another post of the Carson McAllister family all together on their last Halloween before they become a party of five (due to another baby boy arriving) in a few months:

As someone who loves a DIY costume, I find it especially great how attainable this group costume is and can appreciate that it’s also comfy and cozy for everyone involved. I never would have thought about it when Avengers: Endgame came out, but how cool is it that Thor has inspired pregnant women like Witney Carson to perfectly fit into an Avengers lineup with their family without having to wear a skin-tight suit?

While we don’t expect to see Witney Carson much in the rest of DWTS Season 35, new episodes air every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET (with the exception of this week’s airing on Monday). They are available to stream live and catch on demand with a Disney+ subscription.